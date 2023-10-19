Agriculture has been very good for WA, and over time laid the foundation for both a magnificent standard of living and quality of life – arguably the best in the world. Underpinning the excellence and positives of the agricultural industry in WA was the sheep industry, the magnificent Merino sheep breed, the world’s best fine wool production. Then, the by-product adjuncts to Merino farming, which include the live sheep industry, lamb and cross-bred lamb production. With these is a robust trade industry of replacement ewe hoggets, feed-lot sheep and ram sales. More recently there has been a drift from wool to meat, mainly in the form of prime lamb production and export of processed lamb. What also needs to be known and appreciated is that farming is a specialised business. It is an investment in land and infrastructure, and the farmers who work on these farms. Like any successful business, farmers need to earn enough to service their loans and to finance the everyday costs of production This includes fuel, machinery, labour, and fertiliser, as well as investment in new sheds, machinery, systems and more. Farmers need to receive a positive return on their investment, and be rewarded for their risk gamble of weather and markets. For their endeavour, they deserve a relatively good income. There is nothing wrong with that, it is basically the fundamental of most businesses. In 2022, the sheep meat industry appeared stable and thriving. There were new lamb markets and increased processed lamb exports to America, Asian countries, the Middle East, and Europe. These increased sales were lauded by the plethora of meat industry expert associations. In fact, many were keen to take some credit for these increases. At this point what is relative, and salient, is that these ‘extra’ lambs were being produced by the same static number of ewes. But, within 12 months the lamb price received by the producer has halved, so too has the mutton and trade market. Whoosh — just like that, out of the blue. Combined with this decline in overall meat returns is the volatile and enigmatic wool price — a product which in reality only has one market (China) — and which has slumped in measured value by about 20 per cent, and in real-time value by about 30 per cent. And just to add to these vastly reduced sheep industry returns is that Australia and WA have uncaring, unknowledgeable, inept Labor governments in power both at a State and Federal level. To add further to their naivety, the Federal Government is trying to stop the live sheep export industry while the State Government is not exactly standing in its way. It is quite unbelievable. Such is their ingenuous stupidity that a tax on farting ruminants is not out of the question, given their Labor mentality — in spite of that decision being almost the single most important decision which will see an imminent change of government in New Zealand. What basically has happened to the magnificent WA Merino base sheep industry is that it has been overtaken by forms of marketing gangsters. And why not, these marketers have gotten away with it in the past and think they can do it again. After all, they are only cheating a mob of dumb farmers, right? What is annoying are the various excuses being bandied about by the surfeit of sheep and meat affiliations. All 40 of them are fronting with pathetic and incorrect reasons. The price of wool for example is what it is because that is the price China can offer and get away with, and wool producers still shear sheep and sell wool. But excuses offered include well used furphies. This includes the relativity of the American dollar, mulesing, the global economy, the war in Ukraine, fashion trends, the price of synthetics, electronic ear tags, and other nonsense. Excuses for low meat prices are varied and mostly incorrect, some purported by marketeers who have gainful financial considerations to protect, but mostly by another bunch of VIP organisations who simply do not have a clue. These reasons include COVID-19, climate change (WA has just recorded two of the best farming years in history), El Nino and La Nina , CO2 levels, debate about the Voice, and anything else that they can come up with. Remember, lamb is still being slaughtered and exported, at near record levels. But things are different now. Farmers now have computers, most are market aware, many are well educated, and are aware of historical downturns in sheep returns. Significant too is that Granddad’s sentimental influence to stay in sheep no longer exists, and Dad’s loyalist traditional opinion is waning because he well remembers sheep being shot and buried around 1990. Plus the modern young farmer is already up and running with expensive cropping machinery, so the investment change to swing to a cropping enterprise is not too difficult. It is certainly easier than 20 years ago. Given the price reductions of all sheep returns and the real threat by government to interfere with sheep marketing, farmers and the sheep industry will need to adjust their enterprises to accommodate these changes. In my circumstance, I have made the decision to get out of sheep completely. I do have a large blue tractor and big red seeder. My neighbour is a hay contractor with a big green baler and always keen for my hay. Another neighbour has a big yellow cereal grain harvester, and all I need in reality is a couple of big silver grain silos. So no more fencing, no repair of roo-runs, no windmill maintenance, leaking pipes and water trough blockages, blowflies, organising shearers, or cumbersome Livestock Production Assurance and Australian Wool Exchange legislation to be concerned about. And no more excepting the ducks and drakes mentality and actions of meat processors and exporters. I may still run a few shedding sheep for home consumption. These, like my six chooks, will not require electronic eartags. But given the cheap price of lamb, I probably will not. I’m already planning holidays from Christmas to April and am already curling the mo. Too easy. Murray Ellis Former sheep farmer Wannamal