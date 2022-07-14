One of the great things about growing wheat in the southern hemisphere is that Australia and Argentina are the only two countries exporting, between us, on average 40 million tonnes of wheat.

In the northern hemisphere there is Canada, the United States, Ukraine and Russia as major exporters capable of putting 200 million tonnes into the market every year.

Exporting that grain requires it to be moved quickly and efficiently from bin to ship.

The longer we take to move our annual harvest, the greater the discount we will receive as we run into the northern European harvest.

This has been reflected by the basis in our grain prices which have been up to $200 per tonne and are costing a potential $2b hit to the WA ag economy.

This gives us the window of opportunity between January and June when the global supplies are running down and we are entering the market to capture the basis

To capitalise on this we need to be able to move most of our crop, including bumper cropping years from paddock to plate, because as soon as the first harvesters crank up in southern United States or Spain in July then the global prices start to ease.

This is why WAFarmers welcomes CBH’s recently announced Path to 2033 strategy to increase grain freight capacity so that, by 2033, CBH can out-turn 70 per cent of a predicted average annual crop of 23 million tonnes to customers in the first half of the annual shipping window.

The new investment targets are considered necessary because CBH modelling predicts that future harvests will increase to an average 23 million tonnes within a decade with peak tonnages to reach 30 million tonnes.

CBH did an exceptional job receiving the record 2021 harvest amid serious labour shortages caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

But it is clear that the infrastructure and rolling stock that CBH currently has access to, is not adequate to out-turn a crop of this size in a time frame that maximises value to growers.

Indeed, the present discount of local cash prices to international prices reflects the opportunity cost of not being able to ship new sales into the current market.

As a former CBH director I was always concerned we were not investing enough to cope with our growing production and capture the sweet spot in the global markets.

Camera Icon WAFarmers president John Hassell Credit: Jenne Brammer / The West Australian

While we were investing in flour rolling mills in Vietnam and Indonesia, we should have been putting more money into our rail rolling stock.

We are now in catch up mode, coming to government when the budgetary window has tightened, a potentially more supportive liberal national government is out of office at both state and federal levels, interest rates are on the rise and costs of everything from railway lines, sleepers to labour are exploding.

CBHs Pathway to 2033 should have been the Pathway to 2023, the question is have we missed the boat by failing to capture the sweet spot to borrow big and partner with government to sink a billion dollars into our supply chain.

If we had developed the business cases we could have tapped the state and federal governments for most of this funding.

The post-2014 mining boom recession and the COVID-19 crisis were perfect opportunities for CBH to come to government with shovel ready plans for job creating value adding infrastructure.

We missed the opportunity and now we will pay for it.

Pathway 2033 will need a billion dollars plus in investment, what role the state and federal government will play is unknown but what we don’t want to see is cheap politics like we saw with the State Government holding back the announcements by months to coincide with an election as happened this year with the $200m ASCI announcement of the various rail projects.

In addition, we need CBH to be open and up front with growers, even consult with them a lot more, and detail all the options on the table to speed up the supply chain, what it will cost when will it be delivered.

We need a second Pathway to 2040 to be developed which will see 100 per cent of grain shipped by July, and we need business cases developed which call on the State and Federal Governments to invest double the ASCI funding over the next three years which coincidently coincides with the state and federal electoral cycle.

What we don’t need is vague commitments like we have with the $72m for the Narrogin-Wickepin line, to undertake the planning for rebuilding this line with no shovel work to start before 2025 — again suspiciously close to the next state election.

That will take the whole ASCI planning out to five years, which is completely unacceptable for what are relatively simple infrastructure projects.

If this were to happen we would be seeing the State Government effectively put up just $20m over next three harvests (the Federal Government contributes $4 out of every $5) into supporting what is a $7 billion industry.

This is appalling when you consider the growers are out of pocket by as much as $2b this year.

To put that into context the State Government will have put more into carbon farming than freight to move what will be by then after eight years of government nearly $50 billion of grain; not what we would consider the best allocation of priorities.

WAFarmers needs the State Government to put up $100m to attract $300m of funding over the next three years.

Out of a annual $40b budget this must be doable.

If they can afford to spend $3.8b shutting down two coal fired power stations and double that on MetroNet they, surely, should be able to fund $100m to for regional grain freight.

Lets put the politics aside and focus on fast-tracking Pathway 2033 by mapping out the detail of who is investing in what over the next three years and let’s make it happen.

Every delay is a dollar lost of foreign trade earning, taxation generated and regional employment.

John Hassell is the president at WAFarmers and a Pingelly farmer.