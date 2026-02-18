Environmental consequences and financial implications need to be a part of what is considered when Australia’s chemical regulator reviews chemistries. For many grain producers, the reviews of key chemicals such as paraquat, diquat and glyphosate have been the cause of much frustration and angst in recent years, with our very logical arguments holding no weight in the conversation. However, the hands of the Australian Pesticides Veterinary Medicines Authority are tied as its assessment parameters are bound by the Agricultural and Veterinary Chemicals Act 1994. The Act spells out statutory criteria such as product efficacy, safety of people, animals and the environment, trade implications, and labelling requirements, with risk management being the key focus. The risk of chemical product reviewers being unable to take in the full scope of the system in which they’re used is also of great concern when it comes to potential negative impacts on Australia’s economy, biosecurity status and food security. Grain Producers Australia — in its role representing Australian grain producers and the sustainability of the $26 billion grains industry — assists the co-ordination, management and delivery of industry minor use permits that help grain producers control various pests, weeds and diseases more effectively. GPA representatives are also involved in APVMA working groups and committees to ensure the needs of the grains industry are communicated and managed appropriately. The fact remains however, that Australia’s sustainable and environmentally conscious cropping systems are under direct threat from a growing number of regulatory decisions threatening to remove key tools from Australian farmers’ toolboxes. Glyphosate and, in recent times, paraquat has become the cornerstone block for no-till farming here in Australia. There’s no question that without those particular products, we’re not going to be able to produce anywhere near the amount of food we produce. These products are crucial for farmers to maintain soil moisture and soil structure and step away from cultivation and the associated erosion and dust storms. Farmers are trained in safe handling and use of chemicals and, as technology develops, our use of chemicals is much more controlled and often reduced as we’re able to pinpoint and target only the locations that require treatment. GPA has long championed for the resourcing and support to ensure the APVMA can remain an independent regulator with a science and evidence-based approach to conducting product approvals and assessments in an efficient manner. It has also become increasingly important that we push for reforms to expand the terms of the Act to protect not only what we do, but the future of Australian agriculture itself. This is a clear part of GPA’s policy priorities released last year for the 2025 Federal election. These priorities include calling for policy support and initiatives, including APVMA reforms which ensure Australian grain producers can maintain access to agricultural pesticides, to continue producing high-quality grains. Backing our farmers provides grassroots strength to continue growing the shared benefits and prosperity delivered for our industry, the economy, environment, and rural communities. GPA will continue to advocate for support and appropriate resourcing to strengthen independent and scientific evidence-based regulatory systems operated by the APVMA. Andrew Weidemann is Grain Producers Australia’s research, development, and extension spokesman.