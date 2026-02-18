Senior Cook Government minister Sabine Winton has apologised for calling Nationals MP Lachlan Hunter an “arsehole” in Parliament while responding to what she thought was a racist sledge to her colleague. A microphone in the Legislative Assembly picked up the moment Ms Winton cursed towards Mr Hunter after the first day of Parliament for 2026 on Tuesday. Labor MPs said Ms Winton was provoked by a comment made by Mr Hunter while she and a group of colleagues exited the room to attend a Chinese New Year event in another part of the building. The Central Wheatbelt MP had told them to “enjoy your dim sum” — a remark they believed was aimed at Bibra Lake MP Sook Yee Lai who is of Chinese heritage. “You’re an arsehole,” Ms Winton could be heard saying. The moment unfolded as Mandurah MP Rhys Williams was attempting to speak, when Mr Hunter called a quorum at about 6.30pm — a common political tactic to check that enough MPs are in Parliament. It prompted a group of Labor members — that included Ms Winton and Ms Lai — to enter and immediately exit the chamber. Speaking to The West Australian on Wednesday, Mr Hunter said his comment was targeted at the Labor group as a whole and not Ms Lai because of her heritage. “If there was a French event going on in Parliament I would say enjoy the croissant,” he said. “This is an extraordinary deflection of a senior minister in the Cook Government swearing, as the Education Minister, at a member of the Opposition because we called quorum. That is a disgrace. “There was literally six members of the Government in the chamber last night, 20 members is required. “Clearly Minister Sabine Winton took offence with the Opposition calling out the lack of numbers in the house, lost her cool and swore at me. “If they accept that behaviour on day one when the Opposition was simply doing it’s job and calling members of the Government back into the chamber to work . . . that’s a question for the Government.” Ms Winton apologised “unreservedly” before the start of Question Time at 2pm on Wednesday. Mr Hunter also addressed Parliament and offered a “personal explanation” but stopped short of a public apology. “Last night in the chamber during the quorum, I made an interjection which offended some members. I withdraw that interjection,” he said. The Nationals MP would not confirm whether or not he had made a private apology to Ms Lai. Premier Roger Cook called on Basil Zempilas to call Mr Hunter into line, or resign. “The Government sets the agenda for Parliament, but the Opposition sets the tone,” he said, during Question Time. “Members who come into this place with racist undertones and their interjections, should reflect on that. Members should apologise for their behaviour. I note today there was no apology. There was a withdrawal. “It is up to the Leader of the Opposition to accept his responsibility in relation to the conduct of the members opposite or he should resign.” The Premier earlier called Ms Winton’s insult “disappointing”. “It’s up to everyone, including the leaders of all political parties in the chamber to inform their teams about the expectations of the community on their behaviour,” Mr Cook said. “I think the minister in question yesterday failed that test and she accepts that.” Mr Zempilas earlier said there was no need for Mr Hunter to apologise. “I was in the chamber, I heard the entire dialogue,” he said. “We know we’re in a robust environment. But in the case of the Education Minister, she’s an experienced MP, she’s a former teacher, she’s the Education Minister, I would hope that she wouldn’t say that in the classroom and she shouldn’t say it in Parliament.” Leader of the House David Michael was also in Parliament at the time and said Ms Lai was clearly offended by Mr Hunter’s “dim sum” remark and Minister Winton jumped to her defence. “It’s an incredibly hurtful comment, and then one of our ministers has obviously reacted to that and had a crack at him ,” Mr Michael said. “So I know that our minister will be apologising for that unparliamentary behaviour today. I understand the Member for Central Wheatbelt might personally apologise to our Member for Bibra Lake, but we’re calling on him, because of that incredibly hurtful comment, to also apologise to the public.” Labor MP Rhys Williams was delivering a speech, when the verbal stoush erupted. He insisted he didn’t hear it. Ms Winton was elected in 2017 and also serves as Early Childhood, Preventative Health and Wheatbelt Minister. Mr Hunter was elected in 2025 and is the Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Food, Racing and Gaming.