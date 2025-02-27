The global push for decarbonisation has become increasingly embedded in legal and regulatory regimes this year, with Australia the latest jurisdiction to pass laws mandating companies to report on emissions — both their own and within their supply chains. This is no simple task, and is particularly complex for companies that own, invest in, lend to or insure assets related to land and agriculture. Until now, measuring emissions has been a largely subjective task delegated to expensive consultants who needed to visit individual properties and make calculations according to their preferred methodologies. This led to wildly varying estimates, and inconsistent measurements even between properties within a single portfolio, let alone between different companies, countries and regions. With global pressure mounting on businesses to disclose climate risks, the current tools, reliant on inconsistent data and guesswork, aren’t cutting it. However, advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning are now offering the precision and reliability needed to transform how emissions from land and agriculture are reported. Australia is again at the forefront of innovation, with AI and ML driving a new era of accurate climate reporting. These technologies enable predictive modelling and hyper-local data integration, transforming emissions measurement with a level of precision previously unattainable. By applying advanced algorithms and filling data gaps, these advancements reduce uncertainty and provide real-time, actionable insights. One example of this innovation is WollemAI, an Australian platform designed to deliver hyper-local, audit-grade emissions data. By integrating public and private datasets and applying predictive modelling, WollemAI significantly enhances the accuracy of emissions reporting across the agricultural sector. This technological leap doesn’t just improve data quality; it equips financial services companies, investment funds, and large landholders with the tools they need to make informed decisions, both in Australia and globally. For the agricultural sector, this shift towards more accurate and sophisticated climate reporting is crucial. It’s not just about compliance, it’s about maintaining competitiveness and resilience in a rapidly evolving market. As demand for sustainable practices and transparent climate action grows, companies that adapt to these expectations are better positioned to thrive, while those that lag may face barriers to market access and investment opportunities. While challenges remain, the path to net-zero is becoming clearer with the help of AI and ML-driven platforms like WollemAI. These tools enable stakeholders across the agricultural value chain to test, measure, and track various scenarios, providing the insights needed to achieve climate and sustainability goals. Whether it’s reducing emissions, enhancing carbon sequestration, or managing climate risks, the potential of these technologies is vast and transformative. Looking ahead, the focus must be on collaboration and innovation. By working together, stakeholders can leverage these advancements to accelerate decarbonisation in the sector and ensure that agriculture plays its crucial role in combating climate change. The future of climate reporting in agriculture is not just about meeting today’s requirements, it’s about building a sustainable foundation for the generations to come. Sam Sneddon is the CEO of Wollemi.io