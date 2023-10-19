I refer to the article “Vessels safest place for animals” published in Countryman on October 12. Among the exaggerated claims and hyperbole that has emerged since the Federal Government’s live sheep export phase-out announcement, this is one of the most breathtaking. To draw such a conclusion from a drop in mortality rates alone is over-simplification at its finest. I understand producers are concerned, and that the current oversupply of sheep across Australia, leading to low prices, is adding to anxiety. What’s needed is for cool heads to prevail so a limited impact, sensible plan towards the phase-out can be developed. Emotive one-liners won’t help anyone. The drop in mortality rates is not disputed, but is fewer dead sheep really a measure most Australians would agree is equal to the claim that export ships are the safest place for an animal? The fact is poor animal welfare is inherent to the trade. The welfare argument goes far beyond how many sheep die. Exporting sheep poses significant and unavoidable risks to animal welfare. Transport itself is inherently stressful — why would we subject sheep to three to four weeks of stress when there is a more humane alternative (including enhancing our boxed and chilled meat trade, which is increasing globally for both lamb and mutton)? Since 2018, at least 70 per cent of independent observer reported journeys have recorded sheep exhibiting indicators of heat stress. Sheep on these vessels also experience respiratory infections, shy feeding and gut issues and are confined to pens for the entire sea journey. These issues occur even if the export is in accordance with Australian regulations. No amount of regulation or industry reform can fix these issues. RSPCA WA continues to back a well-planned phase-out of live sheep exports that’s fair for farmers and encourages more onshore processing of sheep meat with the infrastructure to support that. This balanced approach can help stabilise the market and support our agricultural sector during this transition. Lynne Bradshaw AM Chair, RSPCA WA