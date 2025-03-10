Protectionist industrial policies are on the rise worldwide. State-led capitalism is driving governments to erect tariffs and reclaim manufacturing. But at what cost? In a bid to produce anything and everything, governments end up ignoring local ecosystems and capabilities, squandering resources and dismantling hard-earned competitive advantages. The result: a chaotic economic experiment that is akin to an over-ambitious start-up — big ideas, no runway! Can such short-sighted protectionism be reconciled with a smarter, more strategic approach? Could technology transfer hubs — designed to localise global innovations — bridge the gap between nationalist impulses and economic pragmatism? Overcoming protectionism Decades of globalisation-friendly policies have deeply intertwined global economies, making a complete retreat impossible. The European Union, for example, has begun engaging with China on technology transfer agreements. The EU is exploring battery production subsidies to Chinese companies on the condition that the intellectual property tied to these technologies is shared with EU businesses that are involved with the manufacturing of electric vehicles. This quid-pro-quo arrangement offers mutual benefits. This calculated give-and-take allows the EU to strengthen its clean tech sector without surrendering cost advantages. In return, China continues to gain expanded market access, reinforcing a co-operative relationship rather than a zero-sum trade war. The Australian and Indian governments are similarly collaborating through the Rapid Innovation and Startup Expansion accelerator program. Amongst many industry sectors, this initiative is enabling mature stage agritech start-ups from both countries to further validate and adapt their solutions to the unique needs of either markets. Working with Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, the Food Innovation Precinct WA illustrates how it is enabling technology transfer by catalysing local pilot project initiatives between international innovators and the local ecosystem. Through the RISE program, the Precinct is supporting agritech firms in piloting soil and water management technologies designed to tackle specific challenges in the Peel region. Beyond the RISE program, FIPWA has attracted Singaporean deep-tech start-up Drip.AI, which is piloting groundbreaking technology that produces water from thin air. To boost on-farm productivity through spraying, seeding and high quality imaging, FIPWA continues to work with Australia Agritech to increase the adoption of market leading drone technologies developed by DJI. The Precinct’s reverse “landing pad,” PropaGATE, with Beanstalk Agtech and the Grower Group Alliance, is also scouring global technologies to tackle wastewater management issue in breweries. These examples demonstrate that smart technology transfer — rooted in global collaboration, not isolationism — can be the key to unlocking economic resilience. However, such examples remain few and far between. The path forward in an election year: From policy to action Governments must stop playing venture capitalists — steer clear from picking winners while letting go of losers. Supporting only early-stage start-ups while ignoring scale-ups can be a surefire way to waste resources and stifle economic progress. In an election year, policymakers must recognise that it is time to prioritise commercial-ready innovations that can make a tangible impact. Policymakers must realign the focus to supporting mature stage innovations that are scaling into first-of-a-kind and commercial-scale projects. Funding should not insulate businesses or such hubs from market forces but rather position them for sustainable success. University research must be better positioned for commercialisation via early stage start-up engagement. Funding incentives should push universities toward industry partnerships that are focussed on ideation, lab-scale development, and prototyping. By integrating with technology transfer hubs, universities can move beyond research silos to drivers of real-world impact. Technology transfer and innovation hubs must be more than symbolic — they need significant resources to drive pilot-scale projects and industry trials that integrate with local ecosystems. The WA Government’s New Industries Fund should prioritise investment in these hubs to fund trials and boost localised technology development capabilities, ideally through fostering collaboration with international partners to access advanced technologies. Economies clinging to protectionism without a plan for technology transfer and innovation scaling will be challenged. The real opportunity isn’t just producing more — it’s producing smart. The future belongs to those who can integrate global knowledge into local economies without falling into the trap of economic nationalism. Dr Chris Vas is general manager of the Food Innovation Precinct WA and adjunct associate professor at the University of Canterbury