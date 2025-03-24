Australia’s regions are the engine room of our nation — driving our economy and home to the farms that grow the food and fibre we all rely on daily. From the paddocks of our farm in western Victoria, I see more than crops and livestock. I see modern farming in action where generations of knowledge meet innovation and technology. But like all businesses, farms need the right conditions to thrive. The evolution of farming reflects broader changes in Australian society in other ways too. There was a time when the income from just one parent working the farm full-time could support the household. Extended families often lived together or close by, providing the “village” to care for preschool-aged children. We talk about the cost of living in households; equally, the cost of farming is weighing heavily on farm businesses facing a host of new challenges — climate variability, rising input costs, more volatile commodity prices and trade conditions. Just like families in the city, most two-parent farming families now have both parents working to make ends meet, whether it’s on the farm, off-farm or a combination of both. While parents and grandparents will always remain the first and most important carers for young children, advances in brain science have shown just how important high-quality, play-based education is in the first five years of life. For farming families, access to early learning and childcare isn’t just a convenience — it’s a necessity. Without it, parents are forced to sacrifice their farm’s productivity and their family’s financial security, not to mention their own career progression. I’ve seen this struggle firsthand. Last year in my community, there were only 13 childcare spots available for every 100 children, leaving families stranded without options. This isn’t just about money — it’s about ensuring our children have the same opportunities as their city counterparts. We know that quality early learning is critical for cognitive development, social skills and school readiness. These early years shape our children’s future success. Yet many rural children cannot access these vital services that metropolitan families take for granted. While city families can choose from multiple early learning centres, many regional communities are “childcare deserts”. The market-driven approach to early childhood education has failed rural Australia. For-profit providers just don’t have the incentive to set up or stay open in less populated areas. This has created an unfair situation where many rural children are starting school already behind their urban peers, setting them up for a lifetime of playing catch-up. That’s why the Federal Government’s recent commitment to invest $1 billion in building early learning centres in areas of need is so significant. This investment recognises what rural families have long known: the current system isn’t working for regional Australia. It’s a step toward levelling the playing field and ensuring that every child, no matter where they live, has access to quality early learning. The Government’s decision to scrap the activity test and guarantee Australian children and families three days of subsidised early learning, no matter parents’ work situation, will also make a real difference in the lives of farming families. The activity test has long prevented many of our families from accessing early learning. The removal of this barrier is a welcome step. One of Australia’s proudest traditions is intergenerational farming. Many farms have been passed down from generation to generation, and we want to see that legacy continue. But without access to essential services like early learning, it is increasingly difficult for young families to stay on the farms and in the towns where they grew up. The future of family farms — and the communities that depend on them — depends on addressing this gap. Something as important as equality and access to early childhood learning must have bipartisan support, and it’s why we are calling on all parties to support the Government’s commitment as we head into the election. This isn’t about politics — it’s about ensuring every Australian child has the best possible start in life. It’s about supporting the next generation of farming families who want to continue their legacy on the land while giving their children every opportunity to thrive. Our regions are the backbone of this nation, producing the food and fibre that sustains our communities and drives our export economy. Their future depends on being able to attract and retain young families. That requires more than just goodwill. It requires concrete investment in the infrastructure and services that help our children flourish and our communities prosper. David Jochinke is the president of the National Farmers’ Federation