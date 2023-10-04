Farmers share diverse views on the Voice debate

It’s important for the agricultural community to share diverse views ahead of the Constitutional referendum to be held on October 14. I am a farmer from Corrigin with about 55 per cent dedicated to barley, 15 per cent canola, and 10 per cent to wheat and lupins. On the remaining land we run Merino ewes and Murray Grey cows. I’m very interested in the issues of climate change and sustainability and am involved in several groups of like-minded farmers. Some of the dialogue coming from the agriculture community in recent months has been very disappointing. It has muddied the waters of unrelated, but important issues, including the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act and the Voice referendum. But the agriculture community is diverse, and it is important our community has an opportunity to express a diverse range of views. This is healthy. We do not all take the same position on these issues. In our community there is a movement of people who are taking practical steps to support empowerment of Aboriginal communities. While our support for the Voice is important, we are also acutely aware there is still a long journey ahead. We will need to be stubbornly positive and persistent and committed to a better future for First Nations. We need to acknowledge our communities are yet to fully reconcile our complex past and the full histories. We need to understand the status quo is failing, and poor outcomes are continuing for Aboriginal people. We understand the importance of self-determination as a basic human right but we need to ensure it moves past being a symbolic idea and really support positive systemic and structural change. The Uluru Statement from the Heart, which underpins the proposition of the Voice, is an generous invite from First Nations of Australia — irrespective of everything that has happened through our history. This includes dispossession and systematic discrimination — socially, politically and legally. Despite all this, First Nations people reach out and invite us to go on a journey with them for a better future, of empowered Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities. The Uluru Statement describes the values, which are common to First Nations; connection to and caring for country, culture, community, care, the truth, healing, and the future, Indigenous children. It feels like First Nations have brought up to a point of reflection where non-Indigenous Australians are at a crossroads and need to make a commitment to real and enduring positive change. So, we people, who are non-Indigenous members of the agriculture community, when we ask ourselves, what do we stand for? Surely the values of First Nations are also shared by us? Caring for country, culture, community, care, the truth, healing and the future, our children. This is our opportunity to bring everyone closer together, with shared values which ultimately benefits everyone but critically the outcomes for First Nations people improve. In recent decades, farm numbers have decreased dramatically as farm size has increased. This has led to run-on effects in our towns and communities such as reduced populations, a changing age demographic, businesses closing and government services retreating. Our towns are surviving, not thriving and these changes have compounded disadvantage for Aboriginal people. Our industry also faces great challenges, such as a changing climate, biodiversity loss, land degradation and increasing pressures on producing clean and healthy foods. But through all these challenges and change there are many opportunities through the decarbonisation process, sustainable food production and land restoration which values natural capital and biodiversity which can and needs to be inclusive of First Nations. Inclusivity means listening and learning and sharing of knowledge. In the case of Indigenous knowledge: 60,000 years of sustainable land management and food production. Developing innovative land-based enterprises provides the opportunity for reconnection with country and culture which is generally accepted as critical to improved outcomes for First Nations. But to harness these opportunities and solve these great problems, first we need to empower First Nations people. Many of us in the agriculture community and the regions recognise the importance of these critical steps such as a positive YES result for this referendum. We can imagine a better future, inclusive and thriving communities not just surviving; built on better outcomes for all. This is about listening, learning and healing, and celebrating — celebrating our country, home to the world’s oldest continuing culture. That’s something all Australians should celebrate and be proud of. We are committing ourselves to a process of genuine reconciliation and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring positive change. It is practical, with no downside and centred on better outcomes including health, education, employment, business, housing and agriculture; and ultimately our communities, as a whole, benefit. So it is up to us, let’s be the positive and enduring change. Let’s deeply recognise history. Let’s listen carefully. Let’s empower and be inclusive and make our support enduring for First Nations. Let’s get the Voice over the line and help others understand the importance of their support as well. Simon Wallwork is a Corrigin farmer.