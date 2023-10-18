It’s been 18 months since the State Government announced a complete rewrite of the Firearms Act 1973. Since then more than 20 people have died including, tragically a rural shooting by someone who should never have had access to a firearm. One wonders if the whole process could not have been sped up with the release of the discussion paper that came out this week — coming at the start of the process and not close to the end, and the new laws introduced earlier thereby saving lives. Every firearm death is a tragedy. WAFarmers and the Pastoral and Graziers Association understand where the Government and community is coming from, so we have made a commitment to work with the Government even though we know new restrictions are coming our way. Unfortunately, the Recreational Shooters Alliance is not so interested in working with the Government or accepting that the vast majority of the community are just not comfortable with the growing number of people with guns in the community. Despite this, the Police Minister Paul Papalia has made it clear that 90,000 licence holders and 360,000 firearms is too many and he believes they increase the risk of firearms deaths, either by suicide, or by deliberate shootings. I suspect the minister’s real plan is to quietly change the culture over time by pushing rec shooters into formal gun clubs where there is a safety culture. This would ensure only primary producers and a very limited number of recreational shooters that are linked to a rural property as nominated vermin shooters can have access to firearms. This opens the perfect opportunity for the sporting club community to come together and work with the Government to provide a safe space for the remainder of the recs to operate within one of the many shooting clubs across the State. Those who don’t want to probably don’t need to have a firearm. Unfortunately, the sporting community seems to have totally missed the opportunity, preferring to see the debate as ‘a right to bear arms’, American-style, rather than a community safety discussion. The end result is the Government has given up on the more extreme end of the firearms community and is ploughing on preferring to work with the farming community to get a workable outcome. As part of the proposed changes the Government has announced that the days of dialling up your old mate from school and getting a property letter, or worse, buying one, are soon going to be things of the past. The new Act when introduced will wipe all the existing property letters and place serious caps of the number of rec licences that will be allowed to be linked to each rural property, depending on size and location. My bet is the minister will use rural caps to go after the 70,000 or so rec licence holders to make it difficult to even find a rural property owner willing to sign an access letter as farmers will be holding these back for themselves and their own family. This will leave the recs with no choice but to join a gun club or hand their guns in. As for primary producers, we have commitments from the minister for up to 10 firearms as tools of the trade, plus another five for a separate recreational licence, plus another 10 if you join a shooting club. We can live with that. We await details on how they will divide up primary production licences across properties that have partnerships, leases or share farms across multiple titles, but my guess is the Government won’t over complicate it as the minister has made it clear primary producers are not his focus. In the long run only time will tell if imposing the toughest gun laws in Australia will save lives but past experience with safety changes driven by government, be it boating, farm safety or road, proves that imposing more restrictions, adding training, and ultimately changing culture slows people down, but it only takes one gun to end a life, so the caps are probably a step too far.