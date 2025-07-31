The US Government’s One Big Beautiful Bill has attracted criticism for its policy reversals compared to the Inflation Reduction Act. But what’s often missing in public discourse is its impact on agriculture — particularly for large commodity farms such as wheat producers. Under OBBB, US farmers will enjoy greater subsidies, higher price guarantees, and enhanced safety nets. This raises two big possibilities: First, the status quo effect — US agriculture doubles down on traditional practices, cushioned by government support. Second, the tech leap — with extra capital on hand and new incentives such as restored R&D tax credits, full bonus depreciation, and an expanded Section 179 (now allowing up to $2.5 million in equipment purchases), US farmers could significantly ramp up their investment in advanced agri-tech. So, should Australian farmers care? With the ban on US beef lifted, the competitive pressure is real. Some argue this is an uneven playing field. Unlike their US counterparts, Australian producers operate with minimal subsidies, little price protection, and no significant government push for agri-tech adoption. Yet, despite these headwinds, farmers in WA continue to innovate. In the past two years, the deployment of agri-drones such as the DJI T50 in WA has grown by almost 500 per cent. Forget the debates about battery range or payload limitations — our farmers are already adopting drones to reduce crop damage and save on agrochemical and labour costs. They are viewed as complementary tools to boost efficiency, not replace machinery. With such a large and diverse agriculture sector and the rapid adoption of drone technology, it’s no surprise that WA caught the attention of the world’s largest agri-drone manufacturer, DJI. Australia Agritech, WA’s only Tier-1 distributor of DJI drones, recently chose the Dowerin Machinery Field Days to unveil the latest model, the Agras T100 — a machine boasting a 100-litre spraying tank, 150-litre spreading capacity, coverage of up to 100ha per hour, and a battery turnaround time of just eight minutes. It also comes equipped with light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology combined with artificial intelligence that enables advanced terrain mapping and navigation. But the real question isn’t whether the T100 can deliver on its impressive specifications — the performance of its predecessors like the T50 suggests it likely can. The bigger question is whether WA’s farming sector and its supporting ecosystem are ready to fully leverage such high-tech equipment. Can broadacre operations integrate these capabilities into existing production systems at scale? Will horticulture and orchard growers adopt LiDAR-driven solutions to overcome terrain challenges? And critically, does WA have the skills, training, servicing capacity, and financing models to make widespread use of this technology viable? These are not just questions about the latest piece of high-tech machinery, they speak to a broader issue of technology readiness. As technologies such as drones become even more sophisticated and their potential applications expand, the success of this technology in WA agriculture will depend on how quickly we can build the capacity and infrastructure around it. One thing is clear: the global agri-tech revolution isn’t slowing down. Despite trade headwinds and policy uncertainty, agri-tech is here to stay in WA. That’s why we need a strategy to encourage and support technology adoption — through local innovation and international tech transfer programs where gaps exist. This isn’t just about boosting farm productivity. It aligns with the WA Government’s “Made in WA” vision and makes a career in farming, agronomy, agribusiness or agri-tech a much more attractive proposition for the next generation. If the uptake of precision technologies such as drones keeps rising, in the agriculture sector but also beyond, shouldn’t we be thinking about local assembly and servicing hubs for agri-drones — as a first step — before dreaming of full-scale manufacturing? In short, let’s start the run now, before we’re forced to sprint from the back of the pack. The future of farming is flying. WA can lead, but only if we act with foresight. Chris Vas is the general manager of the Food Innovation Precinct of WA