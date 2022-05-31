This week Grain Producers Australia has unveiled a new national partnership aimed at boosting mental health awareness and suicide prevention among Australian farmers and rural communities.

This initiative will see Australian cricketing legend and country born and raised Brad Hogg appointed the inaugural ambassador of GPA’s Farmer Mates Mental Health program.

Brad comes from a farming family in the WA Wheatbelt and is currently the ambassador for Lifeline WA.

This role allows him to share important messages and his own personal experiences around mental health, with different groups and events in regional areas.

This new partnership with GPA means Brad’s work and influential messaging will be expanded to reach more farmers and regional communities throughout the nation.

GPA’s new mental health awareness initiative is also being backed by a strong team with professional expertise and rural roots, featuring Lifeline, Rural Aid and Nufarm.

This team will support Brad’s attendance at a series of forums hosted by GPA with our State farming members, at farm field days held throughout Australia.

Rural Aid’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Team of professional counsellors are based in rural towns throughout Australia and will support GPA and our members with hosting these events.

Brad is scheduled to attend the Mingenew Midwest Expo, at Mingenew, on August 12 and we’re encouraging everyone to get along for this event which will be hosted with WAFarmers.

So where did the idea for this new initiative originate?

Last year after suicides were felt deeply by many farmers and other members of my local community around Miling in the northern WA Wheatbelt, I called GPA chief executive Colin Bettles and said, “I don’t know exactly what it is, but we need to do something about this”.

Farm profitability is important but sometimes, when things get busy, we tend to work harder, not smarter.

We need to remember people are our greatest asset and therefore we have a responsibility to look after ourselves and those around us.

Sometimes, the most productive thing we can do is stop, step back, take a good break and refresh ourselves mentally and physically.

I’m proud to announce GPA has taken action with this new initiative that’ll start this year and evolve over time.

It’s our aim to have a positive influence on the lives of as many people as we can. But even if we reach and help just one person with these positive messages, it’ll be invaluable.

One of the main messages we’ll be sharing is the importance of mates talking to mates and doing what we can to look out for each other and make a difference.

We’re excited to have Brad as the ambassador of this new program, knowing how he can speak honestly and openly about his personal struggles with mental health issues, with other people who can easily relate to his country upbringing.

This will help break down some of the stigmas surrounding mental health and suicide, for farmers and other people in rural areas.

We want everyone to get along to these events and you can also get in touch with GPA to see how to provide support in other ways.

If you can do one thing today to make a difference, don’t hesitate to call a mate or two and catch up on the phone. Or pay them a visit in person — knock on their farm door, share a cup of tea and chat about life.

On other matters, with the Federal election now over, GPA will continue on with our core business, engaging with the new Government and elected members, advocating our policy priorities for the benefit of Australian grain producers.

Our key policy request for the ACCC to conduct a ‘health check’ study of competition issues in the Australian grains market was highlighted before, during and after the election campaign, in media and advocacy.

Labor responded positively to GPA’s election policies, including saying they’re open to meeting and listening to GPA’s concerns about impacts on growers — in particular the pricing disparity between local and global prices.

Putting pressure on government to optimise competition, and to identify and incentivise supply chain investment to reduce grain freight costs and ensure the grains supply chain is internationally competitive, remains front and centre for GPA.

The new Labor Government has also made positive signals on other policy priorities such as addressing labour supply and increasing local manufacturing to help mitigate risks and reduce input costs for grain producers.

We’re looking forward to meeting with the government, and newly elected MPs and those continuing, on these important issues.

Whilst looking ahead at the refreshed political landscape, I’d also like to acknowledge the former Coalition government’s support — especially from those members in rural electorates.

GPA will continue to involve them in our conversations about our policies and priorities for growers.

Some important contact details are below:

Lifeline’s 24/7 telephone crisis support service is available on 13 11 14.

Rural Aid’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Team intake line 1300 17 55 94. Head Office 1300 327 624.

Barry Large is the chair of Grain Producers Australia and a Miling farmer