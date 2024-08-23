In a world where environmental responsibility is increasingly valued, the concept of a low-carbon future will shape the way we live, work, farm and produce goods. Carbon is the biggest story in Australia right now, influencing policies, consumer choices and business strategies. Preparing for a low-carbon future is no longer a trend and it’s no longer about compliance; it’s a business imperative. The push towards a low-carbon future is gaining momentum. Last month, Australian legislation came into effect, requiring large corporations to publish their carbon emissions. But the trend is not isolated to big business; it’s only a matter of time before similar expectations and mandatory climate reporting applies to smaller businesses like us. The earlier we can measure and disclose our emissions, the better positioned we will be to navigate and adapt to a lower-carbon world. Companies, suppliers and customers are increasingly becoming more environmentally conscious. They are prioritising partnerships with businesses that demonstrate a genuine commitment to sustainability. This shift means companies must not only adopt sustainable practices but also transparently disclose their environmental impact, particularly their carbon emissions. Consumers too are prioritising products that are sustainably produced and sourced. They want to know the origins of their food and fashion for example, and the environmental impact of its production. They also want to know how growers and manufacturers are contributing to the broader goal of reaching net-zero emissions. As big business integrates decarbonisation into their operations and supply chains, it’s inevitable they demand transparency from all entities they transact with, including small businesses. Eventually, regulatory requirements will catch up with us, making carbon footprint reporting mandatory for small businesses as well. As a small business owner, it’s important we start this journey now. We need to make sure we are ready and can meet future regulatory requirements so when our customers ask us to supply our carbon numbers, we know what they are and where we are on our carbon journey. Early measurement and transparency will help us to identify key areas for improvement, set realistic targets, and develop effective strategies for emissions reduction. Don’t mistake the sustainability journey for complex solutions. As small business owners, there are practical and simple actions in the workplace that can help reduce our carbon footprint: Install energy-efficient bulbs – replace traditional bulbs with LEDs and install motion sensors. Turn off lights and unplug devices when you’re not using them such as weekends. Adopt waste reduction initiatives – install recycling bins around the office and encourage the use of reusable kitchenware instead of disposable crockery and cutlery. Compost organic waste. Eliminate single-use plastics and provide water stations for reusable bottles. Encourage digital documentation – move towards a paperless office, use electronic signatures to minimise the carbon costs linked with paper usage. Transitioning to cloud solutions can also cut energy usage linked to on-site servers. Upgrade to energy-efficient equipment – enable power-saving settings on all office electronics. Office equipment can account for a large portion of your business’ energy use so be guided by the energy star ratings when purchasing new office equipment Choose carbon friendly supply chains – work with suppliers that use low carbon technologies or have waste reduction programs to indirectly reduce your carbon footprint. Improve logistics – encourage customers and suppliers to receive the packaging they have previously supplied and ask them to reuse it or recycle as part of a strategy to reduce waste production and the demand for new materials. Workplace sustainability – have a sustainability focused culture in the workplace and encourage employees to adopt energy-saving practices. Greg Watts is the CEO of C-Wise, a WA-based organic carbon recycling company.