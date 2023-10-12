Whether it’s mustering cattle in the stifling heat, working late in a small business, or trading grain online while juggling children — rural women all have something in common and that’s grit. To me grit is perseverance, combined with passion. It’s strength of character. It’s someone who follows through on commitments despite obstacles and hardship. Everyday women play a major role in the rural economy while also providing for their families — and that requires grit. May Holman is rural woman who definitely had girt. For those of you who have not heard of May Holman, in 1925 she became the first female Australian Labor Party parliamentarian and only the second woman to sit in any Australian Parliament, after Edith Cowan. The girl who grew up in the Goldfields later became a revered Labor woman and according to colleagues she was a skilful debater who spoke out on range of issues facing her electorate such as the timber industry, dairy farmers and potato growers. May believed in equality and on one occasion when replying to an insinuation she might need a chaperone while looking over papers with one of her political opponents she told the assembled members; “In this House I am, as has been said on a previous occasion, no lady, but simply a member”. May Holman was a trailblazer who paved the way for other rural women like me to enter politics. A total of 117 women have now been elected to the WA Parliament and currently just over 45 percent of members are women, which is the highest representation in WA history. It is a privilege to be WA’s second female Agriculture Minister and represent a vital industry, which generated $24 billion for the State in 2022. Women’s voices are integral in politics; I often use my lived experience as a rural women to inform policy and parliamentary debate. I am not only a partner in a farm business and a small business owner, but I am also a mother who raised three daughters in regional WA. I know what it’s like having to send your child to Perth at just 17 years old so they can attend university, I know what it’s like to have reduced access to childcare and I know what it’s like using the Royal Flying Doctor Services because of a high-risk pregnancy. I also felt compelled to share my own experience recently as the historic Abortion Reform Bill was being debated and I am proud to say that last month contemporary abortion laws passed, marking a significant day for women, and improving health outcomes right across the State. This is why diversity matters. I have had a long career advocating for communities in the bush particularly though my work as CEO of the WA Rural, Regional and Remote Women’s Network and as a regional member of Parliament I will continue to advocate on behalf of us rural women. Jackie Jarvis is the WA Agriculture Minister and the former Rural, Regional and Remote Women’s Network CEO