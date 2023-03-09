It’s time to shed some light on regional level crossing safety.

The national rail safety regulator, Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator, says that level crossings are the greatest risk for the unfortunate general public, barring trespass and suicides.

There is much to do, but progress has been painfully slow, which indicates a lack of interest in public safety.

The response from governments and the rail industry has been deafening — either total silence, or recycled excuses and delays.

The excuses that railways have used for the past 20 years to improve train visibility have all been overcome.

Ministers claim they aren’t responsible, but they control road and transport agencies, the regulator, and the laws which are supposed to protect the public.

The WA State Government will even reduce its level crossing funding from $8.9 million last year to $5m in the forthcoming years.

The last National Level Crossing Safety Strategy expired in 2020 and we’re still waiting for a new one which is obviously taking far too long. The first strategy, which I led in 2003, was approved six months after ministers requested it.

State and national ministers are collectively working on a new strategy, with an unidentifiable committee which is providing no information readily available to the public.

Ministers have agreed on a new strategy framework but it has not been publicly released.

It will supposedly cover infrastructure and technology (perhaps road and rail), data and information, and road users’ education and enforcement as well as national collaboration.

Unfortunately, that means that ministers, their agencies and the regulator will not need to make any improvements whatsoever.

And we need a tangible action plan describing who will do what and by when to effectively decrease these disastrous events.

The new strategy outline targets driver education but omits upskilling railways.

It targets driver enforcement but omits enforcement of railways or road authorities for poor standards, or practice.

It may also require no changes to railways management, equipment, or operations.

The new strategy must include four things that are essential to be effective: high-quality train viability to be fully implemented in three years, proper enforcement of higher standards, best practice by the regulator and ministerial accountability.

We shouldn’t have needed to wait until now to make these changes.

My fear for the past 20 years is that a high-speed passenger train or a school bus will be involved in a catastrophic collision, much like the one at Kerang in 2008 where 11 people lost their lives and 23 others were injured.

We need to face the reality that human error is normal and that drivers occasionally make mistakes. So, we need to give them the best opportunity to make safe choices at level crossings.

Level crossing practice hasn’t improved for the past 20 years despite technology advancements that improve performance, decrease size, lower cost and provide new opportunities like LED lighting and solar power.

The standard for train visibility is archaic, minimalist and entirely voluntary. It’s about six pages long, while the standard for my caravan, which is mandatory and enforced, is about 40 pages.

There are better modern products and techniques available which railways neglect to employ.

The visibility standards for trucks are much higher than trains despite the 100:1 difference in scale.

Trains are much more dangerous but some look like they’re camouflaged and none are as well-lit as trucks.

Truck drivers are immediately fined for incorrect lighting but there is no evidence that railway lighting is enforced.

We are starting to see some glimmers of hope, but it’s still not quite the light at the end of the tunnel yet.

The Australian Government has been more active with the regulator and its $180m Regional Australia Level Crossing Safety Fund is a welcome boost that hasn’t ever been seen before.

CBH and Aurizon have just recently demonstrated stunning new lights on locomotives that offer great promise in making trains more visible.

In doing so they’ve demonstrated that railways excuses for not doing anything better have no basis. I’ve listened to railways plead for 20 years that there isn’t enough space in a train, or enough power or it would make the train too large physically. We know now that none of it is still true.

CBH and Aurizon have also shown that other innovations are possible.

Their trial of photoluminescent strips offer great potential, as do other opportunities such as side lights on wagons and more visible livery.

Surely railways should already be using the best reflectors available, rather than those specified in an outdated standard that isn’t even mandatory.

Accordingly, I commend CBH and Aurizon for their commitment and innovation which leads Australia and probably the world.

Meanwhile, the rest of Australian railways remain reluctant to move forward at all and the regulator allows them to stagnate.

While there are many actions available to improve level crossing actions, four stand out. Governments must be more open, accountable, and active.

The rail safety regulator needs to be more active and require railways to meet their obligations under National Rail Safety Law, which is enacted by the States.

The Australian Standard needs to be a much higher standard and mandatory. Train operators need to dramatically improve their standards of visibility for lighting and conspicuity.

Improving level crossing safety benefits road users, railway staff, emergency services and others. So, it’s past time that railways came out of the dark.

The author has 40 years experience in road and rail safety, prepared the first National Level Crossing Safety Strategy in 2003, is an adjunct professor at Curtin University and was awarded Engineers Australia’s Transport Medal in 2022 for career achievement.