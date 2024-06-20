Having grown up heavily involved in Pony Club and eventing through my teenage years, transitioning to fox hunting on horseback marked a significant shift in my equestrian pursuits, driven by a love of spending time with my horse and a desire for tradition, nature, and community. While eventing offered competition and technical challenges, fox hunting provided a deeper connection to heritage and the natural world. Jumping is always optional, which means this sport is suitable for everyone. While some riders love to jump over fallen logs or pop over small drains, many others prefer a more sedate pace with no jumping. Lake Hunt WA riders range in age from 12 to more than 80. Being part of a hunt means you have approval to ride across privately-owned country that you’d never have access to without the landowner’s permission. There is nothing quite like being in a big group of horses, riding across beautiful countryside, navigating water obstacles and all sorts of different terrain. It’s adrenalin-fuelled, great fun and completely magical. Camping under the stars after a meal at a hidden gem of a country pub, followed by sharing warm, spiced wine before the hunt, is all part of the fun. Bonding with my horse in pursuit of the fox became a dynamic and fulfilling experience. Joining a hunt fostered a sense of camaraderie and belonging, honouring the legacy of equestrianism while embracing a timeless tradition. The coordination between hounds, huntsman, and riders requires quick thinking and adaptability, adding an element of excitement and unpredictability to each hunt. This transition enriched my riding journey, offering new adventures and meaningful connections within a supportive community. History of Lake Hunt WA Hunting has a long history in WA and for 20 years a single club, Brook Hunt, led by a dedicated Huntswoman, kept fox hunting active. When she began to consider retirement in 2014, there was no interest from within the hunting community to take on the hounds. It was looking like an old tradition would be lost forever in WA. Luckily for farmers and hunt supporters, an Irish couple who share a great passion for the sport, had hunted consistently, and taken up hunt staff roles in Ireland for many years before emigrating, stepped up to the challenge. They built brand new kennels on their Wheatbelt farm, started a breeding program and the training of young hounds. They have a wealth of experienced hunting hounds and understand and respectfully blend the traditions of a good hunt club in an Australian setting. Lake Hunt WA is the result of more than five years of succession planning with the previous Huntswoman, and this secured the future of fox hunting in WA. Lake Hunt WA has many wonderful landowners who look forward to the hunt club visiting their stunning properties every year, especially at pre-lambing time where even the scent of a pack of hounds can deter foxes and save lambs for many weeks after a meet. Joining Lake Hunt WA is an exciting opportunity for sensible riders with good horse-riding skills and reliable mounts, who prioritise the well-being of both themselves and their horses, can follow established riding protocols, and maintain respect for fellow riders and the environment. Prospective members are encouraged to seek introduction through a member whenever possible or email lakehuntwa@gmail.com. Experienced hunt horses may be available for hire on occasion. Lake Hunt WA values tradition, camaraderie, and a shared passion for the sport, making it a welcoming yet exclusive group. Jahn Trethowan is the field master of Lake Hunt WA.