Removing WA’s rural rail lines from corporate stranglehold and returning them to State Government hands, as proposed by WA Labor last month, could lead to an exciting future. I believe there would be many benefits, including building tourism opportunities, creating regional transport opportunities, and putting more product onto rail – including fuel and fertiliser. There have been mining opportunities thwarted by the inability to get products to port. The move could also lead to more jobs in rural areas, revitalising dwindling regional towns. Our roads would be safer, road maintenance costs would be vastly reduced, and so would our carbon footprint, as well as the number of trucks traveling through Perth city. Above all, our export industries would get a boost and we could get WA’s grain crop to port faster and more efficiently. How often do we read in history that towns have thrived when new rail lines have opened up? Conversely, the closure of rail causes towns to decline and reduces prosperity in those areas. I think many were surprised by the WA Government’s announcement that it intends to negotiate with Arc Infrastructure to take back the State’s rail freight network, which was leased in 2000 by the then-Liberal National State Government for 49 years. A corporate company has a duty to maximise its profits for shareholders, but no duty to provide an economic and efficient service to our communities and our industries. To privatise a natural monopoly - which is essential to the State’s economy, environment and safety - has been proven around the world to end in tears. Right now, the UK is facing a sewage and water quality crisis due to privatisation of water authorities. During WWII, rail lines and bridges were bombed to destroy economy and supply lines. WA is a huge state, with mining and agriculture the two main export industries. Our rail lines are vital arteries, essential for the health of the heart of our economy. I believe the existing lease agreement is choking the State’s essential supply chain arteries. The privatisation of the rail freight sector has resulted the closure of rail lines in WA, including the 500km-plus of Tier 3 lines shuttered by 2014. The operating lines have reduced axle loadings (tonnage restrictions) and multiple speed restrictions. Arc, the lessee, is an obstacle to upgrades and passing loops being put in place. WA rail infrastructure has deteriorated along with the service it provides, whilst access fees constantly increase, pushing more freight onto roads. WA’s rural rail is going backwards, with no ability to upgrade to 21st century standards. We cannot be internationally-competitive without an efficient supply chain. The rail line that runs alongside Europe’s Rhine River, which involves cooperation between several nations, has a train every seven minutes carrying 350,000 tonnes of freight per day. In contrast, we struggle to average one grain train per day into the Port of Albany. The cost of the privatisation to the WA economy is immeasurable. In 2010, a group of farmers formed the Wheatbelt Railway Retention Alliance. It was heartwarming to find so many people pulling together from all walks of life and political persuasions. People with opposing views on many subjects, worked closely together unified by rail. Now is the time for a unified push to take back our rail freight network, a vital state asset. We are all aware of the price tag for Metronet and city transport has been subsidised forever. In short, I do not believe we can afford not to take back the rail lines. The cost is far too great. I do wonder what will be left of our rail network in 24 years (in 2049) at the end of the existing lease agreement between the State Government and Arc Infrastructure. We have so much evidence of deterioration and problems in the first 25 years. Investment into rural WA infrastructure is well overdue. I understand there is cynicism out there. Tier 3 rail lines have been the subject of political promises ever since the 2009 election, when Brendon Grylls announced he would not allow the Butler extension to go ahead until rural rail lines were funded. We are still waiting, but the Bulter line and other metro extensions have been built. We have had hollow promises ever since, but let’s welcome this announcement and add support and pressure to ensure it happens. We need it to happen. Since 2000 when the rail lines were leased, WA’s grain production has doubled. The Labor Federal Government’s planned ban of live sheep exports by ship is resulting in a massive reduction of our sheep flock. A significant increase of grain production is inevitable. With the poor rail performance and an inadequate road network, I fear for the potential of a 40 million tonne grain production year. There is no other way, we must have an improved/expanded rail network. I very much hope we will soon see our rail lines taken out of the hands of a foreign corporate, which apparently has little regard for the triple bottom line and its social and environmental responsibility. Jane Fuchsbichler is a farmer within the shires of Bruce Rock and Merredin