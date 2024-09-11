The Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator has published the latest report commissioned by them (released September 4). Rather than my usual letter decrying the fact that the rail industry isn’t illuminating their large, fast, slow-to-stop and hard-to-see vehicles to the degree that society rightfully expects such hazards to be lit, I’ve reminded myself ‘you can learn something from everybody, right?’ Life lessons from the rail industry: 1. False advertising is not just for politicians — market your deficit as a key strength. Example: Disguise the fact that poor train lighting has been recognised as the main factor in motorists’ collisions with trains (in multiple coroners’ reports since mid-last century) with the logo “We Know Safe, We Choose Safe”. 2. Use a puppet — avoid having an outside authority audit you, enforce changes or prosecute you by manufacturing your own authority. Example: Avoid oversight and investigation from WorkSafe by creating the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR). 3. Put on a show — your puppet will come in handy for this!. Examples (lots in this category): Release (and then remove after community outcry) a children’s computer game called Track Splat; have your puppet ONRSR repeatedly investigate if hazard lighting makes trains easier to see. 4. Effective procrastination later requires careful planning now. Example: Have ONRSR commission a trial of train lighting with so many constraints that no new information can be elicited. Here’s a quote: “The luminance...measured for daytime and night-time differed significantly . . . this may explain the large difference in the number of recorded level crossing collisions during the day in comparison to night.” I’m guessing ONRSR have another study of very limited scope in the works already. The Government must acknowledge that WorkSafe is being held at bay by the rail industry’s puppet safety regulator. Other industries are audited by WorkSafe and the lack of WorkSafe involvement within the rail industry is greatly to the detriment of community safety. It is past time to get rid of ONRSR and bring in WorkSafe. Jo Jackson King is a pastoralist at Austin Downs Station near Cue