Australia’s obsession with year-round produce is not only driving up prices, it’s also having a significant impact on the nation’s food carbon footprint. Australians would be shocked to know the carbon emissions sitting on their plate each night and buried in their shopping dockets. If we want fresher food, fewer food miles — the distance food travels from paddock to plate — and to support local farmers, we need to rethink what we buy. Remember when tomatoes only showed up in summer, and apples came straight off the tree, not out of a warehouse? We can’t claim to care about the planet when our groceries are clocking up food miles. Food miles are emerging as one of the most visible measures of environmental impact. Before being consumed, a lot of fruit and vegetables have travelled tens of thousands of kilometres around the country — so it’s not as fresh as we think. And it’s not just fruit and vegetables. Many pantry staples, from canned beans to tinned tuna, have already clocked up thousands of kilometres around Australia before reaching supermarket shelves. The major supermarket chains and food manufacturers publicly champion their climate commitments — rolling out carbon-neutral labels and net zero pledges — yet much of the system behind their food supply tells a different story. In August, an Oxford economics paper revealed more than 70 per cent of Australia’s food-sector emissions came from the supply chain — about 50 million tonnes of carbon a year. These figures expose the irony in how modern food systems operate, and it shows just how big a footprint we’re eating. Energy-intensive cold storage, long-haul logistics, and centralised distribution hubs all feed into the very emissions supermarkets claim to be cutting. Woolworths’ new storage facility near Perth Airport, for example, has a room set to specific conditions to best time when bananas and avocados ripen. The site will hold 6000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables, making it one of WA’s largest storage hubs. It’s a reminder of the scale of infrastructure now required to keep produce on shelves year-round, and shows how much we rely on technology to mimic the seasons, instead of eating with them. This same mindset is driving decisions further up the supply chain. Sending food offshore for shelling, sorting, cleaning and packing might reduce labour costs, but it feeds our appetite for year-round produce — and creates this unsustainable illusion of choice. By the time food hits the supermarket shelves, it’s done more travel than most Australians. We’ve lost the idea of making the most of what’s in season, and in doing so we’ve lost touch with the natural rhythm of food. Seasonal eating, buying what’s grown and packed in Australia, and natural farming methods are some of the easiest climate actions we can take. Read the labels — check where your food was grown, packed and processed, and choose products that are grown and packaged in Australia to cut unnecessary food miles. Buy with the seasons — choose fruit and vegetables that are in season locally. They’re fresher, cheaper and come with far fewer storage and transport emissions. Shop smart, not often — plan meals, avoid over-buying, and use up what you have, because cutting food waste is one of the easiest ways to lower your household carbon footprint. Think beyond the brand — support producers and retailers that source locally and invest in sustainable packaging or natural farming practices. Greg Watts is the CEO of C-Wise, whose primary business is recycling organic carbon and returning the recycled organic material to the soil to improve soil health.