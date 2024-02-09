There’s an awful lot of noise being made right now about the prices everyday Australians are being charged at the checkout, while the big supermarkets rake in record profits. Added to this political rhetoric driven by the cost-of-living crisis is an apparent concern about the need to ensure Australian farmers receive their fair share of the retail dollar. That’s seen the Federal Government trigger several recent actions in response, including an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission inquiry. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that over the next 12 months the ACCC will investigate allegations of price gouging and competition in the supermarket sector to “ensure Australians are paying a fair price for their groceries”. One of the key matters to be considered by the competition watchdog is “factors influencing prices along the supply chain, including the difference between farm gate and supermarket prices”. “When farmers are selling their product for less, supermarkets should charge Australians less,” Mr Albanese said. Added to this ACCC inquiry is the recent announcement of a review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct to be conducted by former Labor minister Dr Craig Emerson. In addition, more than $1 million will go to consumer group CHOICE to provide price transparency and comparison reports on a quarterly basis for three years. All this talk about a fair go for farmers and pricing fairness might sound fantastic to the innocent observer. But if you’re a grain farmer that’s been advocating for an independent, proactive inquiry into the Australian grains market in recent years, to improve pricing transparency and optimise competition, you may be left scratching your head. Meanwhile, in announcing the second review of the Wheat Port Code recently, the Government said the findings of the first review handed down six years ago won’t be implemented now because so much time has lapsed since 2018, and the review’s 12 recommendations are now out of date. It seems not all farmers are worth worrying about when it comes to the prices they receive. In addition, there’s no mention by the Prime Minister and Treasurer — amid all this noise about fair farm-gate returns — of the fact they’re planning to introduce a new 10 per cent biosecurity tax on all Australian farmers, which will come directly off our bottom lines. This rhetoric about cost of living and the prices farmers receive is also especially hard to stomach when you consider Australian barley producers only receive about 20¢ (1.33 per cent), at best, from a beer that’s costing upwards of $15 these days in many metropolitan bars. So where does the other $14.80 (98.67 per cent) go? From the farm where the barley is produced, through to the beer drinker in the city, there are multiple beneficiaries of that commodity’s generation of economic activity. This includes the level of tax generated for the Australian Government from the excise duty rates that are applied to alcohol sales. Also, the law indexes the excise duty rates for alcohol twice a year, based on the upward movement of CPI. Unfortunately, there’s no such mechanism between the farm gate and consumers to ensure the barley producer gets a fairer, increased share of that rapidly escalating beer price twice a year. And beer is one of many, many consumer products made from Australian grains. Instead, there’s a new 10 per cent tax that’s scheduled to start on July 1 — long before the ACCC hands down its findings from this new inquiry in early 2025, which still relies on any government actually deciding to take action, to deliver competition reforms. While the ACCC inquiry, code of conduct review and CHOICE reporting are commendable, Australian grain producers are bemused at why some farmers are judged more worthy than others of such actions that aim to improve fairness, market competition and pricing transparency. Barry Large is the chairman of Grain Producers Australia and a farmer at Miling.