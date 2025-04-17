Once every three or so years at the Federal level, peak bodies in agriculture line up to present their election wish lists to the major political parties in the hope of getting them embedded in their campaign platforms. These lists are typically accompanied by a barrage of questions demanding clarity on how the parties — if handed power — intend to view, regulate and support the sector. In response, political spin doctors in the party machine roll out carefully-crafted answers. Unfortunately, these answers are usually banal, vague or artfully non-committal. Over the course of the campaign, a piecemeal stream of promises is then drip-fed into the media cycle. Finally, as polling day looms, a grand policy document is unveiled — complete with glowing headlines about bold investments and bright futures, and buried in the fine print, the less palatable costs of doing business if they stagger over the line into power. This last-minute flourish is rarely designed to inform — it is instead aimed at swaying the small pool of undecided voters still paying attention, or worse, at delaying the answering of difficult questions until it’s too late for rebuttal. The whole process has become a ritualised dance around the issues. Both parties go through the motions — generating promises that sound impressive but lack the substance or machinery to ever be realised. For those of us deeply invested in agriculture, this performance has long since lost its audience and effectiveness. Too often, the policy platforms pushed by industry groups are more about appeasing their membership than shaping government strategy. The loud and opinionated are well-practiced in getting their pet projects funded. But the truth is this: the loudest voices should no longer be indulged with sprawling lists of demands — regional hospitals, better schools, roads, rail, ports, power, comms, or water. Everyone knows that unless a project serves a marginal seat, the dance card stays empty. Instead, it’s time to change the tune. Noting all of this I propose a new approach: one borrowed from the guiding principle of medical ethics: Primum non nocere — “First, do no harm.” The farming community should ask not what the government can do for us but what they should not do to us. We should ask that the Federal Government approach agriculture with the view that every new regulation and every new law should be examined as a potential regulatory burden — and rigorously assessed for its impact on agriculture. Each Cabinet decision, each of the 60 to 100 Acts passed annually, and the swathe of regulations pushed through — often with minimal scrutiny — should be consulted on and reviewed for their cumulative impact on the sector. More often than not, these documents contain well-concealed burdens buried deep within their clauses. Before legislating on taxation, chemical regulation, industrial relations, animal welfare, biosecurity, telecommunications or climate policy, each proposal should undergo proper cost–benefit analysis with agriculture in mind. To oversee this, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet should house a dedicated team tasked with monitoring and assessing the effect of new legislation on agriculture to prevent rogue departments or worse mad ministers from unleashing poorly thought-out policies like the ute tax or the ban on live exports without due consideration. This would spare Prime Ministers from being targeted by angry farmers who want to Keep the Sheep or from having to personally step in at the eleventh hour on issues such as Nature Positive environmental reforms. The ag sector has long recognised that the few policies governments tout during an election campaign are often far outweighed by the stealthy creep of hidden regulatory costs or just plain bad policy. The farming community has grown weary and sceptical of governments’ glossy pledges to support agriculture, only to watch as ministers chase agendas that might as well have been drafted by activist organisations. We need the next Federal Government to refrain from treating agriculture as a convenient vehicle for advancing progressive policy agendas built on spurious and untested community sentiment — inner-city green–teal–red–leftist ideology — and instead adopt a policy framework grounded firmly in science and economics. This requires a genuine commitment to do no harm, starting with ensuring that the APVMA remains a science-based regulator, free from capture by environmental activist agendas; that the Department of Agriculture retains its core role as an industry-focused agency, not a platform for ideological experimentation; and that the Department of Environment avoids becoming a conduit for activist-driven policies dressed up as stakeholder engagement. We understand legislation must evolve and old frameworks must sometimes be retired. But when essential change is proposed, the industry must be engaged in meaningful discussion, not token consultation disguised as stakeholder meetings followed by predetermined press releases. Farmers can accept government decisions provided we’re given time to read the drafts, respond with feedback, and are treated with the respect of being heard. That has become increasingly rare as governments seek to control the narrative at the expense of actual dialogue. So here is the ask: that Labor and the Coalition each take just two simple, serious policy commitments to the 2025 election on agriculture: Audi alteram partem and Primum non nocere. Hear the other side and do no harm. Trevor Whittington is the CEO of WAFarmers