OPINION: Our regional students need more support

Data continues to show that regional students are leaving university at significantly higher rates than their metro peers. The reasons are varied, but the most common include the financial strain of living away from home and the absence of strong support networks to help them persist in their studies. Students who drop out of university often return to their regional communities with incomplete qualifications and uncertainty about their next steps. This has serious implications for regional WA. This is because our young people are not acquiring the skills needed to drive local economic growth, and many are left underprepared for meaningful employment. From this, two clear actions emerge: First — industry engagement in the regions. Industries such as rail, ports, mining and others taking a more proactive and consistent role in engaging with regional communities. This means not only recruiting locally but also starting earlier by partnering with district high schools to introduce students to the wide range of career opportunities available in their own backyards. By doing so, we can help young people see a future where they can thrive without leaving their regional communities behind. Second — supporting regional students studying away from home. We must also do more to support regional students who move away for higher education. Whether or not they complete their studies, many return home and we need them to return with the tools to succeed. This support could include financial assistance, mentoring and stronger connections between universities and regional communities. But the challenge doesn’t stop with school leavers. A 2021 Curtin University report found that half of mature-age students in regional areas are also at risk of dropping out, citing stress, overwhelming workloads, financial hardship and limited internet access as major barriers. So even those who are trying to upskill or change career direction from the regions are struggling to complete. Similarly, the ‘What RRR Women Want Survey Report’ revealed a decline in bachelor’s degree attainment among regional women between 2021 and 2024. The report also found that 4 per cent of regional women were actively seeking work, while 46 per cent were employed part-time — figures that underscore the need for more robust educational and employment pathways in our regions. More work needs to be done in sustaining regional student study not only for our State’s economic development, but in strengthening liveability in rural, regional and remote WA. Kendall Galbraith is the chief executive of the RRR Network