There comes a time when even the most loyal audience grows tired of the theatre. And when it comes to Lynne Bradshaw’s opinion piece in Countryman (Opinion, April 10), we’re well into act three of a very tired production. The curtain should have come down years ago. But no — they’re still on stage, insisting the parrot is alive. You know the sketch. Monty Python’s dead parrot. The shopkeeper, in defiance of all evidence — claims it’s not dead, just “resting”. That, in essence, is the RSPCA’s line: “We’re not activists. We’re not anti-farming. We’re just resting between enforcing laws and asking the government for more money.” But the truth is the parrot’s not only dead — it’s been stuffed, mounted on a taxpayer-funded perch, and is now wheeled out whenever the RSPCA needs to assure the public everything is normal in their world. The organisation once focused on neglected dogs and mistreated cats is now part regulator, part activist, part merchandiser. It holds out one hand for government funding, with the other reaching into wallets via late-night donation drives, all while using its boot to give livestock farmers a public kicking. The RSPCA’s slow drift from animal welfare to animal activism has been decades in the making. What started as a noble mission has mutated into a political campaign machine in search of fresh villains and donation dollars. And who better to target than farmers? They don’t vote en masse in marginal seats, they don’t have celebrity backing, and they use animals to profit from the food, fibre and products we all consume. The real hypocrisy lies in the RSPCA’s claim that its government funding has nothing to do with its advocacy. Apparently, the millions of dollars they will receive in government largess will be carefully ring-fenced to enforce the Animal Welfare Act. Attack ads, media campaigns, and pressure tactics are bankrolled by “separate private donations.” Right. Let’s imagine what RSPCA decision-making might look like. First item: allocate money for neglected pets. Tick. Second: review sales from RSPCA-branded eggs and dog food. Tick. Third: approve the next campaign to end live cattle exports, demonise feedlots, or long-distance trucking transport. Tick. Fourth: begin planning the next round of funding requests from government. Tick. Now, in the city, this seem like a smooth, modern governance model. But out in the bush, it smells like a dog’s breakfast. What we’re witnessing is a mission-creep charity addicted to outrage and allergic to introspection. The RSPCA doesn’t just rely on emotive marketing — it’s hooked on it. The organisation has found its new moral battleground — the farm. Let’s not forget the Federal Government itself has quietly stopped outsourcing animal welfare enforcement to the RSPCA at a Commonwealth level, recognising that an organisation I believe is reliant on activism to fundraise cannot credibly regulate the sectors it campaigns against. If the RSPCA wants to keep fighting the good fight in the trenches of animal rights ideology, go ahead. Campaign as hard as you like. But do it without a cent of taxpayers money. And do it without maintaining you’re still the neutral, regulation-enforcing charity of old. Because right now, the RSPCA is trying to walk both sides of the fence — straddling enforcement and activism. And the only thing more laughable than the performance is the idea the public can’t see through it. WAFarmers has a simple request: that the $7 million (up from $1.3m) promised to the RSPCA at the recent election comes with one condition — if you take the government cheque, stay out of commercial livestock. Leave regulation to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, and leave the fundraising stunts and calls for bans against livestock activities to your activist cousins. Go back to doing what the public expects of you: looking after neglected pets, not issuing moral edicts on agriculture. Until then, please stop telling us the parrot’s alive. We’ve seen this activist show before — and no, it still doesn’t pass the pub test. Trevor Whittington is the CEO at WAFarmers and the writer of The Dry Farmer column