Western Australia is the best place to live in the world. With its expansive landscapes and rich resources, it has always been a land of immense potential. The heart of this potential lies in our regional communities, from the rugged beauty of the Pilbara to the valleys of the South West. Yet, too often, regional WA has been viewed through a narrow lens, underestimated by an unimaginative and arrogant WA Labor Government. But, day by day as regional communities demand action, notably seen through WA Labor’s backflip on their Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Laws, change is on the horizon, and the WA Nationals laid out their plan at our annual State Conference to chart a course for the communities of regional WA. The Nationals WA knows the future strength of WA is tied to the abundant opportunity in our regions. It’s not only about our great mines, farms, or tourism spots but about the vibrant communities which form the backbone of our state and country. The Nationals are committed to shifting the narrative — we know our regions are the “engine room” of the economy but by seriously investing in the industries and communities responsible for the strength of our State we can increase the horsepower of the engine room greatly. Our regional communities are poised for growth, and the Nationals have a plan to enable it. At the heart of our vision is a crucial step which will grow our regional towns from the inside out —the establishment of Special Activation Precincts. Far from just an economic proposition, these precincts symbolise a larger ambition — making regional WA the epicentre of growth, innovation, and opportunity. We will plan these precincts as thriving hubs, where local businesses flourish alongside global partners, where innovation is fostered, and where every resident, young or old, finds opportunities right at their doorstep in regional WA. This will work by smoothing and enhancing approval processes within the precinct and targeting investment and working with state agencies and local councils to help build infrastructure and encourage businesses into regional areas to create jobs and growth. These precincts will be a centre of regional innovation, investment and growth. Our regions are uniquely placed to be at the forefront of emerging industries — the natural resources, and geographic opportunity, paired with sheer determination of regional people, it’s a recipe for success. It is the State Government’s inability to attain approvals and is the greatest threat this state has to economic expansion in the regions. WA’s Premier Roger Cook is serving up a recipe for disaster if he can’t streamline approvals, but his lack of progress thus far doesn’t provide anyone with hope this will be addressed on his watch. The Nationals WA agenda for transforming our regions does not stop there. As we encourage more people into regional WA, it is imperative that we do not impede on what already exists. The Nationals WA have proposed a Private Property Rights Bill which is therefore a cornerstone of our commitment to regional WA. This Bill will be drafted to protect and empower landowners and businesses, ensuring they are shielded from unnecessary government overreach and bureaucracy. This isn’t just policy — it’s the Nationals WA’s promise to trust the people of our regions, those most deeply connected to the land, to be the primary decision-makers for their own future. Through this legislation, we will pave a clear path for regional WA, ensuring the opportunities of tomorrow aren’t stifled by the constraints of today. This is our pledge to usher in a new era where our regional communities thrive on their terms, driven by their vision. This will begin by listening to the communities and understanding their needs on the ground. The Nationals WA have committed to a Regional Headworks Investment Fund commitment of $1 billion across 10 years isn’t merely about infrastructure, it’s about laying the very foundations upon which our regional communities can thrive for generations. By easing the costs of connecting vital services like water, power, and sewerage, we’re clearing the path for local councils and businesses to drive forward with meaningful local projects. This also unlocks opportunity for more residential areas, leading to a larger housing supply and more affordable choices for our residents. The Nationals WA have a fundamental belief: regional WA is more than just a part of our state’s story — it is the heart of the story. It’s time to pivot from the traditional view, where regional WA plays second fiddle, to a future where it leads our state’s growth, innovation, and prosperity. In the lead-up to 2025, our message is clear. With the WA Nationals, regional WA won’t just have a seat at the table; it will be at the head of it. Our blueprint is not just about catching up to the present; it’s about leapfrogging into the future. This is a call to all communities in regional WA. Join us as we embark on this transformative journey. Together, we will ensure the next chapter of Western Australia’s story is written with our regions at its heart — driving growth, setting the pace, and showing the way forward for the entire nation. Shane Love is the Moore MLA, WA Nationals leader and the State Opposition leader.