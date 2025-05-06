As political pundits this week pore over what went right and what went wrong in the campaigning process, farming organisations are preparing to get back to advocating strongly on issues impacting growers once again. For all the election discussions and commitments, the hard work starts again, and it starts now. The task in front of GrainGrowers is to actively engage and ensure our voice is heard. During the course of the election, it has been pleasing to see that many of the election requests outlined in GrainGrowers policy document, Grains for Growth: Investing in Australia’s Agricultural Future, were met by the various sides of politics. Across the three pillars, commitments were made on the a range of issues. In terms of making stronger grain regions, commitments were made by both major parties to address issues around early childhood education and care in regional Australia, with Labor also committing to the Universal Outdoor Mobile Obligation to bridge mobile telecommunications blackspots. While unsuccessful at the election, the Coalition had also committed to a $20 billion regional Australia future fund to improve health, child care and infrastructure inequalities. The Coalition also made a range of commitments to address supply chain issues, including investing in road, bridge funding and infrastructure. And while those commitments were welcomed, now that the election has been run and won During the past few years the Federal Labor Government has repeatedly told us election commitments must be honoured. Our expectation now is that this will apply to the promises made to agriculture during this election campaign. At an industry level, the challenges of rising operational and input costs continue to impact our long-term financial viability. At a political and government level, we need to convince policymakers that the correct strategic settings, combined with appropriate government investment, can enhance our productivity, drive economic growth and help build a sustainable future. Now that the election is over, the hard work begins. As an industry representative body, we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with government and decision-makers to position our industry to effectively tackle future challenges. Rhys Turton is the GrainGrowers Limited chair and a York farmer.