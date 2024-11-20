Social media around the new firearms laws would suggest I don’t like guns. The truth is, I am probably more comfortable with firearms than any police minister since Vietnam veteran Graham Edwards in the early 1990s. For 26 years of my adult life, I used firearms in a myriad of different tasks from counterterrorism with the Special Air Service Regiment to carrying them 24/7 at war in Iraq. I view firearms as a necessary tool for doing a job. People on the land need firearms to go about their business. That’s why the Firearms Act 2024, for the first time in history, creates a dedicated firearms licence for farmers. WA Police worked with an advisory board including all relevant farming peak bodies to design the Western Australian primary producer’s licence. With the new licence, a primary producer will be able to use their firearms on the property for which the licence is held, and any other primary production land should they have permission. That means a family with multiple properties can use their firearms on any of those properties or on their neighbour’s land should they seek assistance with a task. Instead of the old system, which limited the use of those firearms to only their land and in some cases required family members or employees to license additional firearms, they will be able to use a pool of firearms under that single licence. The conditions attached to the primary producer licence are far more flexible than the old individual licence. The primary producer’s licence-holder is also automatically taken to hold a hunting licence and can use category A and B firearms under their licence for hunting on their land or any other land for which they have a “written authority”. Importantly, that written authority won’t be the clunky old-fashioned piece of paper of the past. We are spending $27 million on building a digital-age licensing system that will enable licence-holders to manage all their licence activities, including applications and payments, from their home or even the seat of their tractor. Apart from firearms being a tool for work on the land, they are also a piece of sporting equipment for competition shooting. We are very conscious of the pivotal support people on the land provide to shooting clubs across the State. A new competition licence has been created for people who shoot at gun clubs. A primary producer who wants to shoot at a club will have the flexibility of being able to use suitable firearms licensed under their primary producer’s licence for competition shooting. They will also be able to obtain a competition licence (separate from their primary producer’s licence) with additional firearms specific to that purpose (up to a maximum of 10 on that licence). Competition shooters will be required to be a member of a licensed club and provide a supporting (digital) letter from the club. To ensure genuine interest in club shooting, shooters will be required to participate in six approved club shoots annually to retain their currency. I understand there has been some anxiety expressed by club shooters over the new numerical limit for the competition licence. While it is true the new law imposes a limit of 10 firearms on competition shooters, fears this will limit the aspirations of high-level competitors are unfounded. There is an avenue for acquiring more firearms for those shooters who aspire to compete at elite levels (State, national and international). If a competition licence-holder wants to increase the maximum firearms permitted on their licence, they can apply to police. Their application will require supporting documentation from a recognised organisation like State, Commonwealth or Olympic associations, but this process will effectively enable as many firearms to be licensed as necessary for the competitor to participate at these levels. It should be noted, however, the limit was determined after analysis of the existing firearm holdings of competition shooters showed the vast majority had fewer than the 10 allowed. Another area of concern around the new law has been the new licence category of hunting. Much of the disquiet in this area relates to misinterpretation of the law. It is true the current property letter system is being reformed, but it won’t stop landowners from allowing other shooters to help them control vermin. The current property letter system has been completely corrupted. Just eight properties have issued close to 15,000 property letters between them. The property letter system has been exploited as a loophole for gaining a genuine reason for a licence, mostly by people living in the Perth metropolitan area or other urban centres. There is no oversight of the process, and none of the recipients of these property letters are required to demonstrate any actual vermin control activity. As requested by key stakeholders, including those on the advisory board, control of who shoots on a property and when they shoot will, under the new law, be in the hands of the person who owns or manages the property. All historical property letters will become invalid as each shooter’s licence comes up for renewal next year. Under the new law, there will be a limit of between five and 15 on the number of written authorities a landowner can issue, depending on the acreage of the property. It’s important to note these written authority limits are solely for the purposes of a shooter obtaining or retaining their hunting licence. It is not a limit on temporary hunting permissions, which I will cover later. This action will result in the eight properties mentioned earlier, going from issuing 15,000 property letters to being able to issue a total of 70 written authorities. Someone applying for a hunting licence who is not a primary producer will be required to obtain a written authority from a landowner who has registered their land for hunting purposes. To do this, the landowner will register their land on the new IT portal using their Landgate details available from the Landgate website. Once registered, a landowner will be able to issue a written authority by entering the hunting licence or licence application details of the shooter online. To renew or revoke the written authority, the landowner will log into the portal again. Landowners will be able to give a temporary hunting permission to any number of shooters who are already hunting licence-holders. The new temporary hunting permission will have a maximum time limit of 14 days, and can be issued by SMS or email. A landowner will be required to state the date/time for which the permission is in place, the purpose for which the permission has been granted, and the property address. The Firearms Act 2024 is the first complete rewrite of Western Australian firearms laws in 50 years. It finally delivers our State’s response to John Howard’s 1997 National Firearms Agreement. Public safety will now be the primary consideration around possession and use of a firearm. Whether you live in the city or the bush, this is a good thing. Paul Papalia is the WA Police Minister.