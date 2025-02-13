I believe the Federal Labor Government, the Greens Party and some independent politicians were extremely naive about the consequences in their quest to shut down the live sheep trade in WA. As a partner in a family-run large-scale wool producing farm, I’d like to address the effect this has had on wool production, and the long-term impact this will have on the already environmentally destructive practices of fast fashion. The following statistics have been sourced from The Australia Institute. Each year in Australia 1.4 billion units of clothing, about 2000 tonnes — about the weight of four Sydney Harbour Bridges — end up in landfill. A further 105,000 tonnes of textile waste are exported as waste to developing countries, which is labelled “waste colonisation” as these countries have very little infrastructure to deal with it. On average, Australians buy 56 new garments a year — the most per capita worldwide. The fashion-conscious French purchase 20 fewer garments. In Australia, each of these garments is worn as few as seven times before being tossed. More than 52 per cent of these garments are made from polyester — a product derived from the fossil fuel industry, which is a fact of which very few consumers are aware. An additional 10 per cent comes from synthetics, aka plastic fibres, further adding to the already environmentally and physically destructive impact of microplastics and nanoplastics. The fashion industry emits 1.2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases annually. Textiles are the new single-use plastic, with the equivalent of 18,000 litres of oil being added to landfill every hour. Australia has the largest carbon fashion footprint of any of the G20 countries. It is hypocrisy at the extreme when our Federal Government pursues green energy at a furious pace, yet offers nothing to prevent the breakneck speed of environmentally destructive fast fashion entering this country. Only natural fibres break down in the environment. Wool is a natural fibre. Since the end of the live sheep trade was announced in 2024, sheep numbers have reduce by 19 per cent, according to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences, of which 75 per cent are Merinos (the sheep that grow the wool for the apparel industry). This equates to 7 million kilograms of wool — close to the entire production of Merino wool in New Zealand. That’s 7 million kilograms of a natural fibre out of production, and most likely to be substituted with polyester or synthetics. Natural fibres are not cheap to produce, and never will be. The Federal Government must respect this and do all within its power to encourage consumers to buy and wear natural fibres first and foremost. At present, the marketing and advocacy for wool is financed by woolgrower levies — an income to the organisation that is steadily dropping as wool production decreases. Even so, there is simply no way woolgrower levies can compete with the gargantuan power, influence and funds of the fossil fuel industry. The Federal Government needs to take the bigger environmental picture into account by not only taxing fossil fuel-based fast fashion and banning the export of textile waste, but incentivising Australians to buy less and spend more on natural fibre garments, in particular wool. For example, 150 per cent tax deductibility to industry and small businesses which clothe staff in woollen garments. Grants to schools to subsidise wool polo shirts/jumpers and rugby jumpers to be worn by students. Australians need incentivising now, and this will need to remain in place for at least five years to affect consumers’ purchasing decisions. Funds from Future Made in Australia could be directed towards the guaranteed use of wool in other textile products such as car seats or firefighting personal protective equipment. The paltry sum offered to help the various stakeholders through the transition can truly have little to no meaningful effect. Unless there is an upward demand and consequential increase in price for wool, Merino farmers will continue to choose alternative breeds. We woolgrowers are expected to contribute 1.5 per cent of our wool income to research and development and marketing/advocacy of wool. In my view, if the Federal Government is serious about addressing the catastrophic environmental impact of fossil fuel-based textiles then it absolutely must come to the fiscal party and throw all forms of support behind natural fibres produced in Australia, beginning with Merino wool. Richard Coole is a farmer from Frankland River