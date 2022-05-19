Rail is part of the grain freight solution

As members of the agricultural industry, WAFarmers acknowledge the Federal and State Governments’ allocation of $72m to begin to rebuild our old Tier 3 rail network.

This funding is needed because grain growers, the community and the economy will potentially lose up to a billion dollars from this year’s harvest cheque by not being able to capture premium markets in time.

Our present limited Tier 1 and 2 network of rail has meant we have had to increasingly rely on road to deliver our growing grain production to ports.

For example, this year’s record harvest has seen tens of thousands of more movements of large grain trucks on our roads, but it has not been enough to access international markets before the Northern Hemisphere crops are harvested.

While our ports can handle the grain, too much of it needs to be transported from bin to port by road when we lack the drivers to do the job efficiently.

At our current rate of shipping and handling, up to five million tonnes of grain is unlikely to be moved before the Northern Hemisphere harvest is in full swing. This grain then gets sold at a discount.

Camera Icon WAFarmers president John Hassell. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

If we had a comprehensive rail network with efficient loading systems it would reduce truck movements, require reduced manpower, lower emissions and improve road safety.

In a world that is seeking to move away from diesel trucks to embrace the most efficient form of transport it makes no sense to pour billions into our roads if there is a viable rail alternative.

The old Tier 3 rail network that once spread like a spiderweb across the Wheatbelt and used to service over 50 towns and 200 sidings is the basis of that network.

Much if it was shut down by cost cutting governments many years ago, or more recently after it was leased out.

If the government had not pocked the $585 million from the deal back in 2000 but had reinvested it into the network then we would not be in the position we are in today seeking to rebuild, at vast expense, sections of the old lines.

Unfortunately the state government back in 2011 changed the rules of the lease to allow key lines to be closed when the opportunity existed to return these lines to State or CBH control.

It was a huge missed opportunity, which today in the rush to reduce emissions looks even worse.

The end result is we risk a higher carbon tax on our grain freight and never-ending demands for more money for better roads to handle the bigger trucks needed to move our grain efficiently.

While we need money invested in roads, particularly in areas like Esperance where there is no rail network, we do have the option to use rail across large parts of the Wheatbelt and Great Southern.

It makes no sense to have road trains running alongside railway lines when one 2000tn – 4000tn train can replace 20 to 40 x 100 tn road trains.

One train is at least 17 times more efficient on fuel than road transport and dramatically reduces the carbon footprint, not to mention the impacts on our roads and road safety.

If you are concerned about road safety, climate change, or the viability of our regional communities then you will welcome the State Government’s move to put more gain on rail as part of an efficient paddock-to-port grain freight supply chain.

John Hassell

WAFarmers president