The responsibility for “action on climate” demanded by voters at the recent Federal election must be shared equally by all Australians.

The political dust has settled. Australians have cast their vote; Labor has snuck across the line in the House of Representatives and can govern without needing to form a coalition with another party.

However, most pundits are looking at the combined Labor, Teal Independents and Greens vote and claiming a significant shift in the Australian political climate towards what is being described as “action on climate”.

It is always difficult to determine why people vote a certain way but there can be no doubt that the Labor, Green and Teal voices were loudest on a stronger response on climate change issues.

Now it’s time to deliver.

A famous quote by former US President John Kennedy is worth repeating in the debate around climate action as we look at the way forward.

“For the farmer, is the only man in our economy who has to buy everything he buys at retail — sell everything he sells at wholesale — and pays the freight both ways,” Kennedy said.

The then Senator Kennedy spoke these words at the National Ploughing contest in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1960.

If a carbon pricing mechanism is introduced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to meet the lofty expectations of climate anxious voters, you have to ask who will pay.

The end user of agricultural products or Kennedy’s farmers who pay the freight both ways?

And let’s be clear, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cannot deliver on changing the climate. He can only deliver on Australia’s response to our own greenhouse gas emissions.

The tiny percentage that we contribute to the world’s greenhouse gas emissions means our efforts will have negligible impact on the total number and whether or not the world warms and at what rate.

The governments of China, India, Indonesia, and other more populous nations will have much impact on the amount of global emissions.

What Albanese and Labor, together with the Greens in the Senate, will control is how fast Australia moves on Australian greenhouse gas emissions and who does the heavy lifting towards meeting those targets.

Meeting those targets will present opportunities but it will also risk economic shock and financial disruption. Rapid change to an economy always does.

Another outcome of the election in Western Australia points to a substantial widening of the city-regional political divide. The Liberal Party hold all three regional seats of Durack, O’Connor and Forrest.

The Labor Party and Teal Independent Kate Chaney hold 11 of the 12 metropolitan Perth seats.

More broadly across the nation the Nationals held all their regional seats while the Labor, Greens and Teals made inner-city gains.

That result can be interpreted as suggesting metropolitan voters were more impressed with the Labor, Green and Teal calls for “climate action”.

Can we safely assume then those suburban voters will be keen to make the sacrifices to lead the charge on climate action?

And remember, these same cities are arguably already the most unsustainable parts of the country, so they have plenty of work to do.

Perth, and other large cities around Australia, produce almost none of their own basic necessities — food, drink or clothing.

The milk in the flat whites doesn’t come from a Fremantle dairy, the flour for the artisan-baked gourmet sourdough isn’t harvested in a City Beach paddock, the smashed avo’s aren’t picked in Victoria Park. The cotton fields aren’t located in Leederville.

The ingredients for the essential products city dwellers need come from somewhere else. And someone else pays the freight.

Perth even relies on desalinating water from the Indian Ocean to provide drinking water to its thirsty millions.

And the hordes of roof-top solar systems do wonders when the sun is shining during the day, but base-load power comes from energy sources mined or pumped elsewhere. Coal from Collie and gas from the north.

And the coming renewable revolution with wind and solar farms popping up everywhere? Well, don’t expect the wind turbines to dot the dunes at Cottesloe or the solar panels to fill Kings Park.

And this is not to suggest that regional West Australians, in particular the agricultural sector, aren’t aware of the challenges facing the world on climate change or the need to reduce carbon emissions.

They are, and they look forward to the opportunities presented by a decentralised energy system and regional solutions to carbon abatement such as increasing carbon soil storage and strategic tree plantings.

And before too many cranky emails start flying, my suggestion that the Prime Minister can’t fix the climate isn’t missing the point — it’s just stating the obvious.

The carbon debate is old news. Our trading partners expect change, big business and financial markets demand change.

I just want those calling most stridently for change here in Australia to make at least as big a sacrifice to achieve that change as our farmers and regional businesses and communities.