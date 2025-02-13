Political campaigning is under way, and it has taken up real estate in my head. Recently, without a second thought I referenced the political Aussie catchphrase ‘a fair go’ to summarise a meeting of mine. I was introducing the work of our organisation — the RRR Network, when I received an unexpected and condescending raised eyebrow about the overall value of our purpose. For those that don’t know of us, we formed in 1996 as a Ministerial Reference Group to respond to policies and provide feedback to the Ministers of Agriculture and Regional Development. In 2016, we become a not-for-profit and our purpose is to understand key issues affecting affect rural, regional and remote women, advocate to government to improve regional liveability and advance regional gender equality. We also provide connection that inspires regional women’s leadership, and support women to achieve their goals. I believe the raised eyebrow was not meant to be dismissive, and we had a great conversation about the opportunities and barriers for women in the WA regional workforce, but I’ve pondered this reaction ever since. I think the reaction was a bias towards rural, regional and remote women’s clout — a belief their capability for leadership was minimal, and they had little desire for professional success. A view that competency and potential is bred in the hustle and bustle in the city and no match to the regions and its people. So, are regional women being quickly and unfairly cut short purely based on their geography? I would like to challenge this bias, because geography has no bearing on intellect or capability. I recall a recent article that said ‘country kids are punching well above their weight in the office towers of corporate Australia, with 21 per cent of top chief executives from regional towns’. Second, the hustle and bustle of the city could be likened to the region’s tough going. Regional people have limited access to essential services and social activities. This builds personal strength, community cohesion and innovation. Arguably, the regional experience inspires leadership capability and resilience. Third, its widely researched that those with less give more. When I think of rural, regional and remote women and their sense of giving, commitment to lift regional liveability, it is unwavering and honourable. Reliability, resilience, leadership and teamwork are just some of the impeccable attributes of rural, regional and remote women, and that is why they should not be underestimated. When I think of influential regional women, there are several names that spring to mind. Tenacious women who push the boundaries in their education, are gifted in stakeholder relations, are change-makers, have diverse networks that span country, city and nationally, and could reference corporate governance at the drop of a hat. Women like Tracy Lefroy, Elizabeth Brennan and Kia Dowell, and other women who grew up regionally and are now superstars advocating from the city, such as Naomi Evans, Brianna Peake and Karlie Mucjanko. There are many more. Underestimating regional women’s capability and desire to succeed professionally is baseless. When we recently asked our members what they wanted the RRR Nework to focus on, they listed education, employment and social connectedness. They also wanted us to prioritise on its operations — professional development, collaboration and networking. None of these priorities are inferior or gendered. It tells me that regional women want to upskill, connect and have meaningful careers. At the end of the day, metro and regional women are no different when it comes to having career goals or aspirations. Yes, the journey and skills may present differently and with varying outcomes, but at no stage should we undervalue, doubt or raise eyes brows when it comes to rural, regional and remote women’s capability. So, please, give regional women a fair go. Kendall Galbraith is the CEO of the Rural Regional Remote Women’s Network