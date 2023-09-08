Sawmill supplies dwindle to firewood panic

The WA Government’s new forestry policy is unravelling. WA Forestry Minister Jackie Jarvis has started to panic, reportedly ordering 120,000 tonnes of firewood to be produced. In the process, the WA Government is sacrificing supplies to sawmills. The result is high quality sawlogs are being set aside for firewood instead of being manufactured for furniture and flooring. This is at odds with the high standards claimed by her predecessor when punishing a Nannup sawmiller for failing to process sawlogs in WA. To meet the Minister’s target, the Forest Products Commission is now cranking up firewood production, building stockpiles at Deanmill, Diamond Mill, at Harvey and Myalup. Harvesting will need to double. Last year only 59,000 tonnes was delivered to firewood merchants. To achieve this, sawlog deliveries are being abandoned, with sawmillers being told to not expect any more logs, despite promises from the Premier to honour contracts. The denial of sawmiller rights has seen good quality logs being sold as firewood. An inspection of firewood logs by respected forester John Clarke confirmed downgrading is occurring. He reports seeing sawlogs among delivered firewood logs and sawlogs among logs cut for firewood in the forest. “Downgrading of logs is against all the principles of sound forest management,” Mr Clarke said. Misuse of sawlogs offended the previous Minister Dave Kelly, who in 2019 took a contract off a Nannup sawmiller for failing to process 100 tonnes of logs in WA. At the time, he told media: “we expect everybody in the industry to play by the rules…we are about protecting the WA timber industry and local jobs.” It seems Minister Jarvis is operating to a lower set of standards, as the contracts of local processors are ignored and furniture makers are abandoned well before the end of the current forest plan. “Wasting a valuable asset like jarrah is a serious failure and should carry a sanction as occurred with the Nannup sawmill,” Mr Clarke said. This is just the latest in a stream of failings in the new policy, including: * The lack of scientific evidence to support claims that: I also believe there is a lack of evidence in claims that: After two years of turmoil it’s time for Minister Jarvis to set the course for the timber industry’s future and provide some certainty for workers and businesses. Gavin Butcher is a forester and a former Forest Products Commission director.