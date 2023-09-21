Radical animal activist groups from the inner city and urban politicians, continue to attack our great WA sheep industry — which excels at providing high quality protein and fibre to the world — without any science or evidence to back up their position. Fremantle MP Josh Wilson recently called for an end date for the nation’s $92 million live sheep trade to be legislated immediately, saying such a ban will lead to “improved animal welfare policy”. Yet evidence at Senate Estimates, from the Federal Department of Agriculture, showed that animal welfare internationally would suffer decline without participation from Australia in the live sheep trade. Mr Wilson is effectively backing the anti-farming radical activists pushing this agenda. Animals Australia has once again come out with pictures attempted to insert themselves into the sheep industry debate, using the media — particularly the ABC — as their megaphone of choice. Animals Australia’s methods are dubious, to say the least. A few years back, after the footage of the Awassi Express voyage shocked many — including many sheep farmers — and provoked a strong and positive industry response, details of how that footage was procured by Animals Australia entered the media. The story from The West Australian in September 2019 reveal disregard for animal welfare displayed. “A Pakistani live export worker claims he was paid several thousand dollars of Australian animal activists’ money — his equivalent of a year’s pay — to film cruelty images from ships after they told him they needed vision of ‘suffering’ sheep to force the Government to “shut down the trade”. In an exclusive interview with The West Australian, Pakistani seafarer Mahmood Raza Mazher has also claimed he was working with 60 Minutes star whistleblower Fazal Ullah to earn money via activist organisation Animals Australia.” From the same article: “Earlier this year, The West’s ‘cash for cruelty’ investigation exposed how activists had sent emails to ship workers offering them the equivalent of three months wages for footage.” Animal Australia denied any payments. However, the truth was revealed in May 2022, when it came to light in a leaked statutory declaration that Animals Australia admitted covering up payments of more than $148,000 to one export worker. I believe Animals Australia’s business model is based on the destruction of a great WA industry. WA sheep farmers should not be manipulated and exploited in this way. Both the media and the Labor Government should be very wary of any evidence procured by Animals Australia. No farmer wants to see animals mistreated, and no one has done more to improve animal welfare standards than our exporters. Australia’s Export Supply Chain Assurance Scheme is widely considered to be the best in the world. Through ESCAS, we do not just export livestock, we export the highest animal welfare standards arguably on the planet. The live export industry has spent millions on improving animal handling facilities, understanding the supply chains, training stock-handlers both on boats and overseas, ensuring facilities are maintained to the highest standards, and improving stocking densities and air-flow. The industry voluntarily commenced a moratorium on the movement of stock in the hottest months of the year. As a result of these initiatives, and more, animal welfare outcomes have improved massively. Mortality rates on ships are now at an all-time low of 0.14 per cent (down from 0.7 per cent five years ago). Animals Australia can keep ignoring the evidence — it’s just not part of their business model. But the Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt should be looking at the evidence and ignoring Animals Australia. Sheep farmers and the sheep industry is great at providing high quality livestock to markets with a strong and demonstrable commitment to animal welfare. I urge Western Australians to keep backing our farmers and our great WA sheep industry. I know whose side I’m on. Slade Brockman is a Liberal senator for WA