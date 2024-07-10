Last week, a revealing spectacle unfolded in Parliament. A raft of Labor and Greens parliamentarians chose to wilfully ridicule a movement born from the heart of WA — the Keep the Sheep campaign. This grassroots movement, which captures the essence of the struggle against Labor’s live export ban, was mockingly dismissed by those — yes, including the Prime Minister — who fail to grasp the true ramifications of their legislative actions. Why is “Keep the Sheep” not just a simple play on words, but a powerful, accurate description of the campaign’s mission? At its core, this phrase encapsulates the determination to preserve a key industry that is a backbone of WA’s agricultural sector. It’s about ensuring the vitality of our regional communities, securing stability for countless WA families, the economic wellbeing of one’s of Australia’s most successful industries, and by extension, respecting the absolute trust our trading partners have placed in us. Keep the Sheep resonates deeply with those who actually understand that the sheep industry is not merely a business, but a community lifeline. This ill-conceived ban, pushed forward by gormless politicians and extremist animal activists from inner city Eastern States electorates, is far removed from the day-to-day realities of the agricultural sector. It is not only completely unnecessary but also wholly unjustified. Australia’s live export industry adheres to the most rigorous animal welfare standards globally and has continually enhanced these standards over the years. Indeed, Australia doesn’t just maintain strict welfare protocols; it also leads by exporting these best practices worldwide, setting a benchmark for our international trading partners. The irony here is as profound as it is sad — those who purportedly advocate for animal welfare are now forcing countries in the Middle East into alternatives that will certainly lead to lower welfare standards across the global industry. This campaign is more than just about the sheep. Keep the Sheep speaks about the people — the truckies, the shearers, the farmers, and the entire supply chain and extended networks. Consider the evidence from a local trucking business owner who faces a devastating 30 per cent cut to his business turnover due to the ban. Could you survive on 30 per cent less income? His plight is mirrored across the industry — from the roustabouts in the sheds to the shearers on the tools, who depend on the certainty of work that the live export industry provides. Darren Spencer, a shearing contractor and president of the WA Shearing Association, talked movingly about the key role his business plays in Lake Grace, providing employment opportunities and economic activity in this small Wheatbelt town. The phrase “Keep the Sheep” is an exhortation to those in the city to think about our regional communities. It is a plea to maintain the underlying economic fabric of rural communities. For many, these roles — truckies, shearers, roustabouts, vets, farmers — are not just jobs but a proud heritage, passed down through generations, rooted in the soil of WA. It’s about keeping small businesses open, keeping schools funded, and keeping local services alive. When we say “Keep the Sheep”, we’re also saying “keep our towns vibrant and viable”. Keep the Sheep perfectly captures the essence of what is at stake. It’s a call to action, urging us to look beyond the immediate and into the substantial long-term consequences of this Labor-Greens ban. It’s a reminder that the political actions of uncaring, ill-informed politicians have real effects on real people. So, when the detractors like the Prime Minister mock, let them know that Keep the Sheep is more than a slogan. It’s a lifeline, a battle cry, a movement backed by science, ethics, and economics. It’s the voice of Australia’s agricultural industry calling for reason, for sustainability; for a future where agriculture continues to thrive and the voices of our constituents heard and valued. One thing is for certain: the campaign and its supporters will not go quietly. We cannot allow this industry — indeed, our country — to be shepherded by the uninformed ideologues. Labor has proved throughout its time in government that it has nothing but contempt for WA regional communities. I am proud to have signed up to the campaign, to lend one more voice to its powerful and growing call to Keep the Sheep. I urge each and every one of you to do the same. Stand with our farmers, our truckies, our shearers. Stand against radical left-wing ideologies who only care about inner-city votes in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. Slade Brockman is a Liberal Senator for WA.