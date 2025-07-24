Slade Brockman: What the EU trade deal needs to look like

Section 51 of the constitution sets strict boundaries on what the Federal Government can legislate — 39 defined areas. Among them is section 51(xxix), the external affairs power, which allows Canberra to pass laws to meet international treaty obligations. But there’s a catch: treaties aren’t limited to those 39 areas. That means the Commonwealth can potentially bypass the constitution’s intent and expand its powers through the back door. Instead of going to the people through a referendum — as required for any formal constitutional change — the Federal Government can sign a treaty and legislate under its terms. That treaty doesn’t need parliamentary approval, let alone public support. It’s an executive action that can herald profound legislative consequences. One of the clearest examples is the ratification of the International Labour Organisation Convention No. 158, under a Labor Government in February 1994. This happened after the Australian public had repeatedly rejected referendums to give the Federal Government more power over industrial relations. Not once, but six times, Australian voters said “no”. Yet, by invoking the external affairs power, the government was able to ratify the treaty and effectively grant itself those very powers—sidestepping the democratic process. This raises serious questions about accountability and the role of the constitution in protecting the division of powers. When treaty-making becomes a tool to expand federal reach without a mandate, it undermines the will of the Australian people. We’re seeing a worrying trend in current trade negotiations — especially those involving Europe — toward exporting European regulatory frameworks into other jurisdictions. If we allow our agreements to walk this path, it won’t just compromise Australia’s economic interests. It will undercut the purpose of trade itself, saddling our industries with unnecessary costs and ultimately weaken our ability to compete globally. Nowhere will this hit harder than in agriculture. Increasingly, trade rules risk being used as tools of regulation, not liberalisation. That’s evident in the fallout from the EU-New Zealand deal, where farmers remain concerned about regulatory burdens despite headline market access. The fine print always matters in trade. Previous Liberal governments championed open, liberalised trade — agreements that created wealth and opportunity for Australians. But I worry we’re drifting from that path. Are we moving toward deals that import European-style rules on geographical indicators (such as “fetta” and “prosecco”) labour, methane, and chemicals—many of which don’t suit Australian conditions or recognise our long history of production. In WA, for example, glyphosate is vital to no-till farming and soil conservation. Lose that, and we lose productivity—and our role as a food exporter to the world. We also have world-class makers of prosecco and fetta that deserve to use those names. Australia doesn’t export food for fun. We do it because others need it and it generates income for our farmers and manufacturers. Allowing foreign governments to dictate how we farm is a step too far. I say this as a passionate supporter of trade. Trade makes nations richer and more productive. And WA — where we export everything from grains to iron ore — depends on it. We’ve succeeded through high-quality trade deals that let us sell our products competitively, deliver profits to business, and grow national wealth. That should be the goal with Europe too — a partnership between like-minded economies, not a web of red tape. However, Europe has long protected its markets through subsidies, regulation, and trade barriers that shut out reliable partners like Australia. Rather than embrace free trade, Europe has pandered to protectionist sentiment. Australia can offer Europe what it needs—such as critical minerals like lithium. But if they want our resources, we must insist on fair access for our agriculture in return. A deal that imposes unfair rules on our farmers is not worth signing. We must hold the line on key issues. One is geographical indicators — where the EU insists only European producers can use terms like “fetta” or “prosecco.” This threatens Australian brands that have spent decades building consumer trust. It’s anti-competitive and confusing. Another is the so-called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism — essentially a disguised tariff aimed at keeping out competition. It punishes Australian exporters before their goods even reach the shelf. That’s not fair trade. It’s protectionism in green clothing. Worse still, Europe may try to “export” more activist-driven rules — such as bans on glyphosate. Research shows this could slash profits for Australian farms by more than 50 per cent in some cases. That’s not reform — that’s economic sabotage. By embedding these rules into trade deals, Europe isn’t just protecting itself — it’s exporting their own inefficiencies and red-tape burdens. Thus, the danger is that Labor Government can quietly adopt policies that the Australian people would never support. Australia must push for true trade liberalisation — deals that let our farmers, miners and manufacturers do what they do best: deliver high-quality products to the world at fair prices. Such a deal would benefit Australia and Europe alike — and that’s the kind of agreement we should all support. Slade Brockman is a Liberal senator in WA