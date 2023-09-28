As a WA grain farmer, I have recently indulged in the usual preoccupation of worrying about the weather and markets. But a dark heavy cloud emerged as I watched with trepidation the crude introduction of the WA Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act. West Australians, led by the WA farm lobby groups, were soon galvanized into action to protest and oppose this legislation. A few weeks ago, we saw the WA Government backflip and repeal the Act. Thank goodness for those farm lobby groups. At the time, Pastoralists and Graziers Association WA president Tony Seabrook described the Act as “the biggest attack on private property rights since Federation”. There is a lesson here. Once the nasty consequences were revealed and acknowledged, the WA State Government retreated. But this option will not be available to the Commonwealth Government if the Voice becomes a reality. Once embedded in the constitution it cannot be tampered with, altered or removed except by express permission of the people of Australia, through another referendum. What will be the odds of that? The WA experience offers one insight into the range of possibilities that will unfold with the so-called modest benign Voice to Parliament. The Voice proposal is already dividing this country on cultural grounds and will further do so if implemented. The Yes campaign cannot and will not reveal all the details. Much, if not all, of the Yes case centres around emotion and a vibe designed to deceive and dodge the big questions. The Yes/No case, set out in The West Australian Newspaper on July 22 is a good starting point to understand the difference between the Yes and the No. The Commonwealth Government has declined to test the Voice viability by legislating first. Instead, it has declared that details would be released only after the referendum. What fools are we if we condone this behaviour? Reconciliation cannot be achieved by division. It cannot be achieved by elites who assume a superior morality and lecture Australians saying how defective and worthless our country is that it needs to be changed in perpetuity. Is it not unreasonable for us now, after many months of the Yes/No campaign, to conclude that the Voice will result in a rift of the highest order between Australians. I believe it will lead to the entrenchment of identity politics, government across the land becoming more complicated, cumbersome and litigious, and more extreme demands. And all for little or no practical gain in the daily lives of the vast majority of Indigenous Australians. I believe it will result in codification of racial grievance into the constitution, that will be weaponised and monetised by activists who will run it by making increasingly radical demands that will stir up resentment and backlash. And I thought my only worry as a wheat farmer was the weather and seasonal variation. Gary McGill is a Calingiri farmer.