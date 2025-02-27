Tony Maddox case sets a ‘dangerous precedent’ for landowners

The conviction of Toodyay landowner Tony Maddox under the Western Australian Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972 has sent shockwaves across the nation. This case sets a dangerous precedent that threatens not just landowners in the Avon and Swan catchments but across the entire State. I stood in court last week alongside a strong group of supporters to back Mr Maddox, and we were all shocked by the guilty verdict. Mr Maddox replaced a small, erosion-prone water crossing on his property with a safer, more reliable structure. In his ruling, Magistrate Andrew Matthews found while the site works for the bridge’s construction did not cause significant damage, the site had been altered, and under the Aboriginal Heritage Act, that is deemed a criminal offence. This case should serve as a wake-up call for every farmer, pastoralist, and private landowner working hard to manage their property. These laws unfairly target them. They are outdated, heavy-handed, and trample on property rights. Maddox’s conviction proves even minor, practical changes to private land will be prosecuted under this legislation, with no consideration given to whether the landowner acted in good faith. This means farmers and small landholders across WA are now at risk of criminal charges simply for carrying out necessary land management. The impact on agriculture, rural communities and on any landowner in WA cannot be overstated. When water is exposed to agricultural run-off from spraying herbicides, pesticides, or spreading fertiliser, its chemical composition is inevitably altered. This raises serious concerns following the recent ruling, which suggests any modification to a waterway could be deemed an offence. Does this mean farmers in the Avon and Swan catchments, who rely on these standard agricultural practices, are now at risk of prosecution simply for maintaining their crops and pastures? The implications are alarming. If the interpretation of “altering” a waterway is applied broadly, thousands of farmers and landowners across the region could face severe restrictions or even legal consequences just for carrying out everyday farming activities. Though it’s not just large-scale farmers who will be impacted. Anyone within the catchment, including private landowners, contractors, and local governments, who use chemicals for weed control, fertilisers for pasture improvement, or undertake minor land management near a waterway may now find themselves under legal scrutiny. This ruling sets a precedent which extends well beyond agriculture, threatening food production, environmental management and regional economies across WA. The Act was originally intended to protect significant heritage sites, but it has evolved into a legal and bureaucratic minefield. Instead of providing clear guidance and fair protections, the vague wording of the law has left landowners in limbo, with no certainty on what is permitted, what could land them in court. WA Labor has failed in its duty to provide clear, coherent leadership. Their approach to Aboriginal Cultural Heritage has been disastrous, rushed and heavy-handed. The infamous 2021 Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act, introduced by WA Labor, was so extreme the Premier was forced to scrap it after just five weeks, following overwhelming pressure from the Nationals and immense public backlash. Yet, as this case clearly shows, landowners remain at risk under the laws that remain. The position they find themselves in today is no better than it was in 2023. There is still no clarity, no security and no fairness in how these laws are applied. Under the current Act, landowners are expected to comply with vague and complex rules which shift the burden of government responsibility onto them. The inexcusable lack of reliable information further complicates compliance. During Mr Maddox’s trial, the Department of Planning, Heritage, and Lands’ former registrar of Aboriginal sites conceded the online database showing significant site boundaries is sometimes inaccurate. This means Mr Maddox could have unknowingly violated the law even if he had checked the database beforehand. This is unacceptable. How can landowners be expected to comply with a law when the very agency enforcing it admits its own records are unreliable? Serious concerns remain about the lack of transparency and accountability in how these laws are enforced. WA Labor has failed to explain who decides which cases are prosecuted and which are ignored. It remains unclear why Mr Maddox was targeted while countless other landowners have made similar improvements without facing legal action, each a possible time bomb. WA Labor cannot hide behind vague assurances that these laws are necessary when it is clear they are being applied inconsistently and unfairly. WA Labor’s failure to properly resource the department responsible for overseeing cultural heritage has turned an already flawed system into a bureaucratic nightmare. Landowners, local governments, and contractors are now left in limbo, forced to seek approval for even the most minor works near waterways from a department that simply lacks the capacity to handle the flood of inquiries this ruling will trigger. Even Magistrate Matthews acknowledged in his ruling that the department is ill-equipped to administer this legislation properly. The only course of action is immediate review and reform of the Aboriginal Heritage Act to ensure landowners are not treated as criminals for simply managing their own properties. There must be clear guidelines, fair processes and proper safeguards. Some common sense. WA farmers and landowners deserve certainty, not fear of prosecution for carrying out necessary work. Tony Maddox’s conviction is not just his problem — it is a problem for every landowner in Western Australia. WA Labor must be held accountable for the consequences of its laws, and the people of WA must demand change before more honest, hardworking citizens find themselves in the same position as Mr Maddox. WA Labor has burdened every landowner in the State with an unworkable and unbalanced Aboriginal Heritage regime. The Nationals WA, in government, will overhaul this flawed legislation before more livelihoods are put at risk. We are committed to restoring certainty, fairness and common sense, protecting property rights while ensuring cultural heritage is preserved in a way that allows landowners to manage their properties without constant fear of criminalisation. Enough is enough. The people of WA deserve better. Shane Love is the leader of the Nationals WA.