When State Parliament rammed through the Firearms Act 2024 earlier this year, it was sold as long-overdue modernisation — another piece of targeted policy to reassure suburban voters that something was being done about community safety. What no one explained was that making it harder for farmers and recreational shooters to own a rifle would be a windfall for WA’s booming feral animal population. Because out here, we know exactly who benefits when there are fewer shooters on the ground, and it’s not lambs, numbats or bilbies. Right now, WA is facing a biosecurity crisis on a scale most city MPs simply can’t grasp. In the south, feral pigs, foxes, dogs and cats rip through lambing flocks and native wildlife. Up north, wild horses, donkeys, camels, and goats stomp fragile country to dust, drain waterholes and out-compete stock. This isn’t something a handful of government rangers in white Hiluxes can fix. It demands boots on the ground — local farmers, pastoralists and a dedicated band of recreational shooters who have always spent their own time and money to help. Nationally, it’s even starker. Australia hosts up to 23 million feral pigs, 7 million foxes, between two and six million feral cats that kill more than 1.5 billion native animals a year, plus 400,000 brumbies, 300,000 camels, 2.6 million goats, and nearly 2 million deer. Even if WA carries just part of this load, we’re still talking about millions of destructive animals — the kind of problem that takes an army to control. We once had that army in our farmers and shooters. But thanks to poorly-designed laws, we’re now watching it shrink before our eyes with the few biosecurity groups drowning under the workload. Meanwhile, it’s no wonder recreational shooters are starting to wonder why they even bother reapplying for their licenses. Thanks to policies that only the zealots in the Department of Conservation could defend, WA stands alone as the only state in Australia that doesn’t let licensed recreational hunters help control pests in State parks. And under the new Firearms Act, thousands more are likely to give it away altogether. It’s no exaggeration to say we could lose up to a quarter of WA’s 88,000 licence holders, driven out by deliberate over-regulation. Combine that with the 10,000 family farms lost over the past fifty years from the bush, and it means fewer people on the land and fewer rifles out there doing the work. The only winners? The ferals. But there is a solution WAFarmers and the Pastoralists and Graziers Association have put a practical plan to Premier Cook that costs taxpayers very little. We want to see the State support the creation of a WA Volunteer Feral Animal Control Association — or better yet, FERALS WA: Feral Eradication & Regional Animal Landcare Support WA. It would work like the Bushfire Volunteers but focused on putting out ferals instead of fires. Membership would sidestep the two biggest roadblocks shooters face under the new laws: they wouldn’t need to know a landowner to get a hunting licence or be forced to join a sporting club with mandatory shoots. Instead, belonging to FERALS WA would grant the right to hold up to 10 firearms, just like a primary producer or sporting shooter. This isn’t radical. It’s about turning thousands of willing volunteers — people who can be vetted and are prepared to spend their own money on ammunition, fuel, utes and country pubs — into a coordinated, well-supported biosecurity asset. An asset that could tackle the feral problem across farms, pastoral leases, and the 38 per cent of WA that’s unallocated Crown land, currently left largely unmanaged. In hard numbers: recreational shooting already pumps $2.4 billion a year into Australia’s GDP, while the Cook Government’s entire feral animal management budget is just $3 million over three years. Imagine if we signed up just 2000 shooters to FERALS WA, each giving up four weekends a year. That’s 16,000 skilled volunteer days, all paid for by the shooters themselves. Compare that to a single DPIRD biosecurity officer who costs over $1,500 a day to sit in an office, and you quickly see these shooters would deliver millions in on-ground value — for almost no cost to taxpayers. In fact, by redirecting that $1 million a year into this kind of volunteer program, WA could build a force to protect our environment on the scale of our firefighting volunteers. Premier Cook now has a choice. His government can keep doubling down on a process that demonises the firearms community — especially recreational hunters. Or he can extend an olive branch to thousands of responsible shooters who have no interest in joining a target club or trying to find a farmer mate to get a licence but would gladly sign on to help keep WA’s feral problem under control if the rules let them. Because every day we delay, thousands more native plants and animals are eaten, trampled, or outcompeted by an unchecked army of ferals. And the best people to protect our landscapes aren’t sitting behind desks in government departments — they could be out there right now, from the Kimberley to the Great Sandy Desert to the forests in the South West, boots dusty, rifle slung, doing the work every weekend. All we need is the good sense — and the political will — to let them. Trevor Whittington is the CEO of WAFarmers.