We go to the polls on March 8 knowing WA is the State that has kept Australia afloat with its booming mining and export sectors. Our State is the major driver of Australia’s external trade, accounting for about half of the nation’s goods exports, and plays a crucial role powering one of the nation’s biggest taxpayers, the mining industry. There’s no doubt WA has a strong economy yet our health system is far from as robust as we continue to experience a wide disparity of health outcomes. Our public health system is under severe strain as it struggles to meet ever-increasing demand with an ageing population and increasing rates of chronic disease and mental illness. Many key health indicators — including life expectancy, weight and incidence of diabetes — are lower outside metropolitan areas. Is this fair? Despite its economic prowess, WA, like every other State, is confronted with an unsustainable acute health care sector. As the WA chapter chair of Exercise & Sports Science Australia (ESSA), I’m passionate about improving health outcomes in our great State. ESSA represents 10,000 degree-qualified allied health professionals who support Australians to reach their health and performance goals, including 1100 in WA. These allied health professionals include accredited exercise physiologists (AEPs) who are experts in prescribing exercise for both the prevention and management of numerous health conditions. Our members are on the frontline in the public and private health sectors, helping Australians take control of their health to manage a wide range of diseases. We passionately believe in preventive health care through exercise physiology. This State election, we are calling on political parties and individual candidates to rethink health and adopt exercise-based interventions as a key strategy to get WA’s health system on a sustainable pathway. We want to see the next WA Government introduce a Preventive Health Act and create a Preventive Health Agency. This common sense model was backed by South Australia last year. It is something we can and should be doing here in WA in 2025. The purpose of the legislation is to lock in preventive health as a core Government health strategy promoting physical activity, healthy diets and other measures to support self-managed care. This will immediately take pressure off reactive, acute health management and all its costly inputs. It’s this approach that ESSA hopes will, at last, make inroads into the unconscionable gap in health outcomes across WA. ESSA is also calling on the next WA Government to expand the presence of exercise physiologists in the public health system across the State to better manage chronic diseases. ESSA believes adding 10 AEPs to multidisciplinary care teams across the State will make a material, evidence-based difference to health outcomes, particularly around ageing, obesity and Type 2 diabetes. AEPs also have a critical role to play in prehabilitation, the practice of helping patients prepare for and recover from surgery. Stronger patients have better surgical outcomes, fewer re-admissions and shorter re-admissions. Again, this is a win for the patients, the health system and the economy. Research has shown that exercise-based programs prior to surgery can lead to a shorter hospital stays, quicker recoveries and lower rates of re-admission, all of which take pressure off our hospital system. This election, WA has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a more sustainable and resilient public health system. We could go down the same-old-same-old election script of finger-pointing. Or we can insist on more holistic leadership and management of health care. Talk to your local candidate today to see where they stand. David Beard is WA chair of Exercise and Sports Science Australia and works as an exercise physiologist at HFRC in Nedlands.