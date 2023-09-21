The Federal Government is this week expected to receive the final report from the live export phase-out panel which was appointed by the Federal Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt. The report will focus on the timing and compensation of the Federal Government’s policy to close down the live sheep export trade, which is now nearly solely based out of WA. Like the State Government’s shock to find that its move to ban the harvesting of native timber has unexpected costs and consequences, the same thing will undoubtedly happen if the live export sheep trade is shut down. Paul Murray’s recent opinion piece on the old growth decision — published in The West Australian — highlighted a case in point. Thousands of tonnes of good furniture timber is now being diverted to wood fired pizza ovens and restructuring costs are exploding from $50 million to $200m and rising. The same thing will happen if the live sheep trade is banned, as its not as simple as the RSPCA and others claim where those sheep are simply processed and exported as chilled or frozen meat. We lack the air freight capacity to export lambs — let alone lower value mutton. We also lack the labour and with yet another abattoir closing at Shark Lake this month, and we also lack the markets. The international markets that take mutton can’t afford to pay the premium we need to cover our labour costs. We lack the alternatives to the live export market. What we don’t lack is politicians who live far from the rural communities that rely on the jobs linked to live export or old growth forestry who are facing losing their jobs, their businesses or seeing their house values fall, as a result of decisions made by people who live far from the real world. Kate Chaney is one such politician who not only lives in a closeted community of the Western suburbs but votes on issues that impact others in far less affluent seats. She has said that she has had about 70 people in her electorate email her in support of the closure of the live export trade, and only eight email her in support of the trade. As a result, she says can only follow the wishes of the majority in her community. The problem is Ms Chaney is making a decision based on a selective number of emails, but making decisions that will affect thousands of families and cost the taxpayer hundreds of millions of dollars. CSIRO research group Voconiq has done research on the sentiment of the community and has found the majority of the population support the continuation of the live sheep export trade. Sadly, the activists have had great success in getting their supporters to lobby the likes of Ms Chaney — who take their cue from their inboxes rather than do their own research. While I have little faith in the Teals. But if this is how you influence the thinking of the Teals then getting more than 70 people to email her should make a difference. Ms Chaney’s email is kate.chaney.mp@aph.gov.au. Alternatively, she could make the effort to do her own research and make her own mind up. Maybe she should start by a trip to Indonesia and Malaysia and look at their rain forests and see where our imported timber comes from. From there she can duck across to Kenya and Somalia, and look at the way they handle live sheep and the conditions on their boats. The end result of banning our highly regulated trade is the supply simply moves to other unregulated markets. In this case, it will mean poor outcomes for the environment and animal welfare. One would hope a good Teal politician would act locally to support a good global outcome. John Hassell is the president at WAFarmers and a Pingelly farmer.