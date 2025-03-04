When will the madness end? That’s what the Australian agriculture industry keeps asking itself after another brazen decision from the Albanese Government. Last week it was revealed that the Albanese Government spent $2.3 million of the live sheep transition support package on advertisements which have aired outside of sheep-producing areas of Western Australia. The $2.3m has reportedly come out of the already pitiful $139.7m transition package for this appalling decision, of which just $45M is going to farmers. What’s more, these advertisements are targeted to metro publications in Sydney, Melbourne and Tasmania. This advertising campaign was blatantly targeted at Labor’s inner-city constituency. This is another example of the lengths this government will go to avoid engaging with the very people this poor policy impacts. This week also sees the conclusion of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry supposed ‘co-design’ workshops throughout WA — of which the department and the government will say has been conducted over a three-week period. Yet, as reported this month, industry groups representing farmers, shearers, transporters and exporters were not even aware the workshops were taking place. Even the simplest of person would agree that surely the majority of the $2.3m in advertising be spent in regional WA to alert them of the workshops. This is a genuine attempt from the Albanese government to avoid any real conversation or debate on the policy decision to ban live sheep exports with the people who are impacted or even consider what might be an appropriate transition support for farmers and the supply chain who are doing it tough. What’s worse, they are spending your taxpayer dollars on these wasted ads. The reality is they don’t want to engage and never have. This month I called out Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins and Federal Trade Minister Don Farrell on their decision not to announce the signing of trade protocols with the Kingdom of Morocco. The trade protocol was signed in December last year and allows for the live export of Australian sheep, goats and cattle to the North African nation. Yet, there was no mention of it by our trade and agriculture leaders. It is another example of the Albanese Government carefully selecting the information it chooses to release and to what audience it goes to. It’s no wonder this government couldn’t be trusted to deliver the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill last year. However, despite this government’s attempts to keep the real story quiet — farmers are speaking up about the impact of this crazy live sheep export ban. Wool producers Australia president Steve Harrison said recently the wool industry was facing a ‘profitability crisis’ and that the effects of the ban were already being felt across the country. Agriculture market analysts, Episode 3, also warned the government of the impact a short phase-out time would have on the sector, and still this government chose to ignore it. The government also ignored Sheep Producers Australia’s advice on the role of the transition advocate. Instead of providing genuine support to the sector it is destroying, the transition advocate is merely a communication piece for bad Government policy. It is yet another example of the contempt this government has for Australia’s farmers. I’ll tell you when this ends, on election day - when Australian’s have an opportunity to vote this government out and free ourselves from this madness. Rick Wilson is the Federal Member for the WA electorate of O’Connor, and Australia’s shadow assistant minister for trade.