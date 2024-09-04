Perth-based Tyson Cattle has been revealed as one of the 25 recipients of Nuffield Australia’s 2025 scholarship program. The new scholars were announced at a gala presentation dinner at the Grand Chancellor Hotel in Launceston, Tasmania, on September 2. Nuffield CEO and 2014 scholar Jodie Redcliffe said she was excited to see how this year’s recipients would “shape of the future of agriculture in Australia”. The Australian Government’s Future Drought Fund is sponsoring five of the scholars, including Mr Cattle, who originally hails from a WA farm and has previously worked in rural media. Mr Cattle will be studying whether the $500-600 million Australian agriculture spend on advocacy and representation each year is money “well spent” and if there are lessons the industry can learn from the rest of the world. “I believe this work will help look at where agriculture advocacy is most effective and why,” Mr Cattle said. “I’m excited by this opportunity and bringing my learnings back to support the Australian agriculture advocacy network.” Each scholar will receive a $40,000 bursary to put towards research and travel to visit and learn from some of the world’s leading research instructions and agricultural businesses.