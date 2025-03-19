A coalition of rural organisations has called for an immediate $50 million investment to address the mental health crisis in agriculture with one Australian farmer dying by suicide every 10 days. More than 30 organisations, including the National Farmers Federation, this month issued a powerful joint statement to the Federal Government calling for an action on a crisis disproportionally affecting agriculture. Ahead of a federal budget and election, the group is calling on the Federal Government to make an immediate investment of $50 million over five years to address the crisis. Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland mental health state manager Tim Driscoll has chaired the group’s steering committee and said poor mental health and suicide was having a “devastating impact” on rural Australia. “A farmer dies by suicide every 10 days. That’s up to twice the rate of the general working population,” Dr Driscoll said. “Poor mental health and suicide is having a devastating impact on rural families, communities and businesses right now, and we need federal help to fix it. “The wellbeing of people in agriculture is impacted by increasingly complex and compounding events like weather and natural disasters, financial stress, and geographic or social isolation.” National Farmers’ Federation president David Jochinke said farming could be tough and there needed to be the right resources in place to help farmers deal with the challenges thrown at them. “A farmer’s greatest asset isn’t their land, livestock or produce, it’s their own wellbeing and the wellbeing of the people around them,” Mr Jochinke said. “It’s clear the unique mental health needs in agriculture are not being met by existing services and we need Government to give us a leg up so we can turn these devastating statistics around.” The calls come after the 2023 National Farmer Wellbeing Report — commissioned by Australia’s oldest farmer-owned dairy co-operative in partnership with the National Farmers’ Federation — found nearly half of the nation’s farmers had contemplated self-harm or suicide. Norco chief executive officer Michael Hampson said the report shone a spotlight on the severity of farmers’ mental health and echoed urgent calls for Federal Government funding. “The data we uncovered was incredibly confronting and made it abundantly clear that the issues at hand across our country were much bigger than what Norco could solve for on its own,” he said. “The welfare of our farmers need a whole of industry and government approach if they are to be addressed in a truly meaningful way. “This coalition and call to action is so critical.... as an industry and as a nation, we owe it to our farmers.” Associate Professor Kate Gunn, a clinical psychologist and founder of free online tool kit ifarmwell, based at the University of South Australia, said it was a crucial time to invest in the wellbeing of Australian farming communities. “There is an urgent need for coordinated, farmer-friendly, evidence-based approaches to address this critical issue,” Assoc. Prof. Gunn said. “As someone who has worked in the field of farmer wellbeing for more than 15 years, this is the closest we’ve been to finding a meaningful way to bring together farmers, industry bodies and other organisations to address farmer mental health. “While the philanthropic sector has been generous to date, support from the Australian Government is crucial to quickly and impactfully reach farmers with evidence-based initiatives, on a national scale.” The principles outlined in the Joint Statement emerged from the National Forum on Mental Health and Wellbeing in Agriculture in March 2024, and have been refined by a steering committee convened by The National Farmers’ Federation. To join the coalition and support mental health and wellbeing in agriculture, contact the National Farmers’ Federation. Lifeline 13 11 14.