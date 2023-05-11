Farmers and the Opposition have lashed out at Labor’s decision to cut funding for an agricultural gap year program responsible for attracting hundreds of people to the staff-strapped the industry, labelling it “another blow for the regions”.

A deep dive into Federal Budget papers released on May 9 revealed the Albanese Government’s plan to slash funding for AgCAREERSTART from July 1 next year, despite 94 per cent of the participants remaining in agriculture.

AgCAREERSTART was launched in November 2021 with the aim of giving those aged 17-25 the chance to live and work on a farm or station for a year, with the hope they will plug a labour shortage and fall in love with the industry.

Challa Station pastoralist Debbie Dowden took a chance on one of the 300 AgCAREERSTART participants last year, with 18-year-old Brad Benge still working on the Murchison station six months after the program ended.

She labelled Labor’s decision to can the program “extremely disappointing”, she said.

“I’m a huge supporter of the program... the mentoring on offer for the young people is what makes it stand out,” she said.

“Brad was able to have so much external support and training opportunity.

“All of the support added up to a very positive experience, and it gave him a big picture view of agriculture.

“It really cemented his motivation to remain in the industry... he wasn’t just plucked out and put here on his own.”

The program has received $3.08 million in 2022-23 but nothing in forward estimates.

A Department of Agriculture-run grant program designed to support jobs, called AgUP, and a Australian Training and a GrowCom-managed program for fair and ethical employment practices called the Fair Farms Program have been funded until 2024-25.

Both are then slated to end, with no funding allocated in 2025 to 2027.

Nationals leader David Littleproud was Federal Agriculture Minister when the program was unveiled and lashed out at Labor’s plan to cut funding, labelling it “another blow to the regions”.

Camera Icon David Littleproud Credit: TheWest

“AgCAREERSTART was a program designed by the former Coalition Government to assist school leavers find work placements in the agriculture sector,” he said.

“It was a hugely successful program, with a 94 per cent retention rate.... 54 per cent of participants have stayed on the farms they were placed with.

“AgCAREERSTART supported the future of our nation’s food and fibre, while also skilling the next generation of agriculture workers.

“Labor’s cut is another blow to the regions.”

AgCAREERSTART has been run by a team within the farmer lobby group National Farmers Federation, and Countryman understands the organisation is now looking into other ways of funding the program.

Participants receive a full-time, paid job with a host farmer, a $4500 training and engagement bursary, funding to travel for industry events, and are given extensive support from the AgCAREERSTART team and their peers.

Late last year, NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said the program helped youngsters learn new skills while helping farmers find staff.

“The impact of Australia’s labour shortage is being felt across the country, with $22 million in crop losses already reported,” he said.

“Many of the participants are moving out of home for the first time and learning essential life skills such as cooking, problem-solving skills, and undertaking training that will help in their future careers... obtaining a first-aid certificate, truck licence or forklift ticket.”