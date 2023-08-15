Fired-up farmers have rumbled into Melbourne to take their fight against two contentious transmission projects to the front steps of Victorian parliament. Commuters were left shocked after dozens of trucks and tractors drove through peak hour traffic to voice their frustrations against Labor’s renewable energy plans on Tuesday, August 15. The rally involved hundreds of farmers protesting the Victorian Government’s plans to build 28,000km of power lines from western Victoria to southern NSW through $11 billion in projects. The proponent, the Australian Energy Market Operator, says the transmission lines are necessary to help transmit electricity between states as more renewables come online. But farmers say they will limit their ability to farm, devalue their land and create firefighting risks. About 40 tractors, 20 utes and 50 trucks joined the roll up, with organiser Glenden Watts — whose farm could fall within the route of one of the projects — said the protest was respectful but loud. He said the farmers in attendance had a range of gripes but were particularly outraged with their treatment from the Victorian government, Australian Energy Market Operator and VicGrid. VNI West has been billed as a second transmission link between Victoria and NSW that will harness renewable energy zones and increase network reliability as coal-fired power stations are retired. The Western Renewables Link would also carry renewable energy from Bulgana in Victoria’s west to Sydenham in Melbourne’s northwest through 190 kilometres of overhead transmission lines. In February, the Victorian government flagged farmers with transmission easements on their land would receive standard payments of $8000 a year for 25 years. Victorian Farmers Federation has launched a petition calling for an immediate halt to the planning and construction of both projects. Mr Watts said farmers felt they had been treated with a “lack of respect”, with concerns about construction disruptions, health and biosecurity risks and environmental impacts. Farmers are also worried about the bushfire threat from high-voltage power lines and towers, land devaluation, farming limitations, and ceding access to their properties. Farmer Billy Baldwin drove 300 kilometres to join the action. “People need to realise renewables will carve up prime agricultural land,” Mr Baldwin said. “It will decrease our efficiency to farm and feed people – resulting in higher grocery prices.” Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud said the “reckless” policy could have consequences for the nation’s agriculture sector. “We are not against renewables, but Labor is threatening to take away the tools our farmers need to provide Australians with fresh, healthy and affordable food,” he said. “Farmers are becoming increasingly anxious about the situation – which is why they have come to Parliament House to plead with the state Labor Government.” The Victorian Government has expanded funding to the Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner to better hear out rural farmers concerns, who will report to Energy Minister Chris Bowen later this year. Minister Bowen said he was open to having “a proper conversation with the community.” “The Albanese Government knows how critical community support is for the delivery of renewable energy infrastructure upgrades and new developments – that’s why we have commissioned a review,” Mr Bowen said. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said he heard farmers’ concerns and their views would be heard through. “It’s a very meaningful thing to have people come onto your land and say they’re going to build a big transmission easement through your farm,” he said. “That is a significant thing, no-one is diminishing that.”