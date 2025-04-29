Former WA premier Colin Barnett has labelled the South West seat of Forrest as one of two where the outcome is “impossible” to predict ahead of Saturday’s Federal election. Speaking at a business breakfast in Perth on Tuesday, April 29, Mr Barnett singled out the Liberal-held Forrest and the Labor-held metro seat of Pearce as the two most difficult seats to predict. Eight suitors have put their hand up for Forrest after Liberal MP Nola Marino announced her plans to retire after holding that seat since 2007, including Liberal candidate Ben Small and Labor candidate Tabitha Dowding. In Pearce, Labor incumbent Tracy Roberts is in a fight to retain her MP status after riding a wave of Mark McGowan’s popularity to topple the Liberals for the first time since the seat’s inception in 1990. “I think the two seats impossible to predict are Pearce, a Labor seat, and Forrest, a Liberal seat,” Mr Barnett said. “They could go anywhere... particularly in Forrest, a traditional Liberal seat with a whole host of candidates, and some good ones.” Mr Barnett said the WA Liberals were staunchly focused on trying to win seats across the country. “There has been a lot of speculation that WA will be vital to this result, I don’t think so,” Mr Barnett said. “In my opinion, the result has been determined particularly in Victoria and in the Western suburbs of Sydney. “Most of the Labor people who won seats at the last election will hang on... but the Liberal party could win Curtin.” Mr Barnett also heaped praise on former WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam, and revealed he and former Liberal MP and President of the Legislative Council Barry House had chipped in to help fund a driver for Ms Mettam.