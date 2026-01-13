The Keep the Sheep movement has quietly heralded its return less than six months after announcing a hiatus in the wake of the Federal Election last year. An email sent from the livestock campaign in December vowed that Australia had not seen the end of Keep the Sheep, despite the planned May 2028 live sheep export ban cemented with the re-election of the Albanese Labor Government last year. Spokesman Ben Sutherland said the campaign was “testing the waters” to determine and plan the future of the movement. He said a forefront concern was the lack of money divested to farmers, transporters, and related industries from the $139 million live sheep export transition package; “rural Australia is suffering”. “It’s an issue worthwhile getting into . . . we’re going to make sure we’re targeting the right ones for rural Australia,” Mr Sutherland said. He said the campaign has not mothballed completely and will continue to advocate for regional communities on multiple matters. Keep the Sheep started up in 2024 to rally against the Albanese Government’s then-proposed live sheep export ban which would disproportionately affect WA sheepmeat and wool producers. Coinciding with the campaign was a 3000-strong vehicle convoy from across regional WA to protest the ban and rally metropolitan support in March last year. The email said the joint stance to keep the live sheep export trade showed the strength of the bush to affect awareness and make a difference. It said the effort to stop the ban would continue and remain the campaign’s key focus, while spotlighting the distribution of the live export transition package. “Although we did not change the outcome of the election, we proved something important: when people in the bush unite and stand together, we can make a difference,” it said. “So while we have been quiet for a little while, we have not gone away. “We have plans in train to make Keep the Sheep a national grassroots movement for rural communities.”