Labor and the Greens have torpedoed an attempt by the Nationals to launch a promised Senate inquiry into the Albanese Government’s Bill to ban live sheep exports. Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt was among 33 Senators to vote against the proposal on Thursday, despite committing last month to a full probe in the Upper House. The Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea Bill passed the House of Representatives 89 votes to 54 on Wednesday. The Bill’s passage set the stage for a showdown in the Senate, where it will need the support of the crossbench and Greens if it is to become law. On Thursday, a motion by Victorian Senator Bridget McKenzie to launch an inquiry was defeated by just two votes, with Tasmanian independent Tammy Tyrrell the only crossbencher to oppose it. Independent Senators David Pocock and David Van, along with Jacqui Lambie, the Country Liberal Party’s Jacinta Price and One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts voted in favour of a probe. Australian Livestock Exporters Council CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton called the Government’s “refusal” to hold a Senate inquiry a “shameful attack” on WA. “Today was a galling display of arrogance from this Government,” he said. “The fact the Government went to these lengths to avoid Senate scrutiny shows they were worried and would no longer be able to wilfully ignore the true devastating impacts of this tainted Bill if a Senate inquiry was held, particularly after their fraudulent House of Representatives inquiry.” Senator Watt had promised an Upper House inquiry while being grilled by WA Senator Slade Brockman during Senate Estimates on May 30. When asked why the Government had, at the time, not allowed an inquiry in the House of Representatives, Senator Watt responded: “In my experience, it is Senate inquiries that do the legislation inquiries, and I’m sure that will happen here.” Senator Brockman responded by asking if Senator Watt was “guaranteeing a proper Senate inquiry into the Bill”. “Of course there will need to be an inquiry,” Senator Watt replied. Five days later, he assigned the task to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Agriculture, which handed down a report last Friday recommending that the Bill be passed. The hastily convened inquiry, which the Opposition has labelled a “sham”, was flooded with more than 13,000 submissions despite running for just 18 days. Ben Sutherland, organiser of the grassroots Keep the Sheep campaign, said Labor’s decision to block a Senate inquiry was “a betrayal”. “It was great to see members of the crossbench stand up and be counted when farmers, truckies and rural communities needed them,” he said. “There is still time for other Senators to change their minds when it comes to the final vote.” Mr Sutherland, who is vice-president of the Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA, said a Keep the Sheep delegation would be in Canberra next week to “fight the ban in person”. “It’s clear the Government is only interested in votes from inner-city people it can do deals with,” he said. “We will be standing up and making the case that our regional towns and communities matter too . . . We won’t stop fighting for our communities until the policy is dumped.” In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Nationals called on Senator Watt to “keep his promise”. “A great deal of angst remains in the industry . . . and senators of all stripes should be in favour of ensuring these concerns are appropriately and fulsomely aired before the Bill becomes law,” the statement said. “It seems a completely sensible request for a Senate inquiry to proceed as the Senate can investigate deeply and with a larger scope.”