Bruce Rock-raised Lachlan Hunter has breezed into the seat of Central Wheatbelt, replacing the retiring Mia Davies in another landslide win for the WA Nationals. Mr Hunter claimed the first seat called, with the projection announced just after 7pm with about 18 per cent of the bote counted. By 8pm, he led with 67 per cent on a two-party preferred basis with Liberal candidate Lance French trailing on 33 per cent. The farmer’s son was parachuted in to replace Ms Davies after she announced plans to retire from state politics before deciding to run for the Federal seat of Bullwinkel. He grew up in Bruce Rock and attended WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin before studying political science and agriculture at the University of WA and landing a job with former Warren-Blackwood MLA Terry Redman. Mr Hunter has also worked in the private sector, holding roles in the cattle industry and with Australia Post. Ahead of the election, he told The West Australian he believed the WA Labor Government was “anti-regional” and flagged issues including the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act and the overhaul of the WA Firearms Act as reasons many people living in country WA would not be voting for Labor.