A “farmy army” will hit the streets of suburban Perth from next week to leaflet metropolitan voters as the campaign to save the live sheep export industry ramps up. Supporters of the embattled trade will be letterboxing homes in a bid to enlist recruits for the grassroots Keep the Sheep campaign, as a petition to scrap the Albanese Government’s proposed ban nears its goal of 60,000 signatures. It comes after about 2000 farmers rallied in Northam on Friday as a public hearing, part of a parliamentary inquiry into legislation to end the trade, fired up at Muresk Institute. Campaign spokesman Paul Brown said the “phenomenal” show of support, which followed another mass rally in Perth’s CBD a fortnight earlier, was unprecedented. “We have also had hundreds of people email us to find out how to be part of the campaign,” he said. “We’re now inviting people who support us to sign up online and help us take to the streets as part of a farmers army that will campaign against the ban.” Mr Brown said the campaign would also target Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, “when they visit WA next”.” He called the Federal Government’s proposed ban “poor policy” and said supporters of the trade would “not let up”. “We know from the turn out and level of support we’ve received so far that people don’t support this Canberra-driven agenda being pushed over here,” Mr Brown said. “We’re calling on people to sign up on the website and join us to campaign against Albo’s ban in city seats, too.” An e-petition launched with the Keep the Sheep Campaign on May 30 had attracted 58,257 signatures at the time of writing. More than 44,000 people signed the document in the first week, outstripping an RSPCA petition that took four weeks to garner 43,758 signatures last August. Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said at the time it was “concrete evidence” the ban lacked “widespread community support”. “The WA Government does not support this policy. Not a single agricultural peak body supports this policy. The WA community does not support this policy. The only people that do are animal activists and the Albanese Government,” Mr Harvey Sutton said. The Albanese Government earlier this month introduced the Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea Bill in the Lower House, after announcing plans to shut down the trade in May 2028. With the Coalition opposing the ban, Labor will need the support of the crossbench and the Greens to get the Bill through the Senate. The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Agriculture is carrying out the inquiry and is due to report back to Senator Watt on Friday. Surveys commissioned by industry research bodies LiveCorp and Meat and Livestock Australia between 2019 and 2023 showed public sentiment towards the live export industry has improved “significantly” in recent years.