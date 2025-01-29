Farming leaders are at loggerheads over whether to engage with Federal Labor’s sheep shipping ban “co-design” process, while the Agriculture Department is refusing to say which groups were invited. Two of the seven peak bodies Countryman spoke with this week said they would take part, with another two refusing and three still on the fence. The Albanese Government is seeking industry’s help to divide $45.5 million in funding allocated to help sheep producers and supply chain businesses transition to the looming ban. The split among industry leaders emerged after the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council issued a statement on January 20 declaring the co-design process a “waste of time”. Sheep Producers Australia issued its own statement the next day, with chief executive Bonnie Skinner confirming the group would advocate for farmers during the “unwanted and unjustified transition”. “We remain committed to continuing to provide advice to government that is wholly focused on the overall good of the industry and our members,” Ms Skinner said. “SPA does, however, remain highly sceptical of the co-design consultation’s ability to deliver genuine assistance to affected producers.” ‘A COUPLE OF CAVEATS’ WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall said the group was “completely opposed” to the ban but keen to “minimise the negative impacts”. WPA’s participation, however, came with “a couple of caveats”. “We have notified the Government . . . we retain the right to provide updates to our members on any related matters during this process, at any time,” Ms Hall told Countryman. “We also reserve the right to walk away at any time if we feel that this is not a genuine co-design process… that this is being done for optics rather than genuinely listening to industry, which let’s face it, to date they haven’t.” Ms Hall said WPA’s advice was “completely ignored” during the co-design process for the nationwide roll-out of mandatory electronic sheep tagging. “We are very dubious about anything tagged by this Government as ‘co-design’, because my experience has been that that is code for ‘we’ll take the time to meet with you, but we don’t have to listen . . . and then we’ll say we did this together’,” she said. “That is not a position we will be put in and we’ll call that out the minute we think that’s going to happen.” The $45.5m currently on the table is part of the Albanese Government’s wider $139.7m “transition package”. As part of the co-design process, a series of face-to-face workshops will be held in WA in February to help identify what “on-ground assistance measures” are needed. While locations and dates have yet to be announced, peak bodies were invited to take part in one of four online focus groups between January 28 and 30, in a bid to “to maximise the value” of the upcoming workshops. “The purpose of the focus groups is to hear directly from peak bodies to help us identify key areas for co-design,” an invitation obtained by Countryman stated. It said the two-hour focus groups would help the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry “recruit the right people” to contribute to the “genuine co-design process”. In response to questions from Countryman, DAFF repeatedly declined to say which other groups had been invited. “A number of national and State-based industry organisations across farming, supply chain, transport, export, banking and community service have been invited,” a DAFF spokesperson said. ON THE FENCE Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA president Michael Campbell said the group would attend one of the webinars before deciding its next move. “It really just depends on what the engagement is like and whether they’re serious about listening to industry, as to whether we will continue with that (co-design process),” he said. “If it’s still a preconceived process . . . then we won’t continue to engage, but we think it’s important to try to get some support to rebuild some confidence in the industry.” Mr Campbell said the transition package was “far from enough” to offset the ban’s impact on WA’s sheep and wool industries, which he estimated would be $1 billion. WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer said the group was taking the same approach. “We will go to their introduction stuff on behalf of our members and then we’ll decide whether it’s going to be a true co-design, or whether it’s just shadows in the wind,” he said. “If it’s a case of them just getting our name on the thing to say they’ve consulted with us, we’re not interested.” Mr Spencer said the shearing industry would have “nothing to transition to” regardless of how much support was available. “Farmers can go to cropping or cattle or cross-bred or clean-skin sheep, but if we don’t have Merinos in our system, we’ve got nothing,” he said. “I don’t know what they think they can do with $45m.” Mr Spencer, who runs a shearing contracting business, said many farmers had abandoned the sheep industry since Labor passed legislation last July for the ban to take effect in mid-2028. “Every now and then I’ll get a farmer out of the blue say, ‘when can you come and shear my sheep, because they’re all going — we can’t stay in it any longer’,” he said. “I can look at clients of mine, where last year we were shearing 3000 ewes and this year it’s 2000. “Year-on-year, from December to December, across our books it was at 13 per cent down. “What we’re losing, with the numbers of sheep that have gone out of the industry, it’s just criminal.” YEA AND NAY WAFarmers president John Hassell confirmed the group would take part in the co-design process “to try to get the best outcome”. But he had no hard feelings towards groups, including the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA, that rejected the invitation. “Every person in the industry hopes the Government is going to get turned over,” Mr Hassell said. “But in in the long run Labor will get back in, and we would rather talk to them and get proper policy rather than this kind of rubbish.” PGA president Tony Seabrook said he was furious after receiving the invitation. “My first response was one of complete anger but I thought I’d better talk to some of our members first and see what their feeling was — and they feel the same way,” he told the ABC. “What they (the Government) want is our brand on this appalling situation they have created (and) ‘co-design is the word they’re using. “We’ve not had any part in any co-design so far, and we don’t believe we’ll have any part in this.” Mr Seabrook likened the co-design process to a “funeral service for the industry”. “It’s all about noise and smoke and mirrors — this can’t make much of a difference,” he said. “This industry is teetering on the very edge of ceasing to be of any significance at all, and they don’t care.”